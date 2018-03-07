Staying humble key for TMU men’s basketball

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 4 hours ago

The TMU men's basketball team poses for a photo after beating Westmont in the GSAC title game in Phoenix on Monday. Courtesy photo

After winning his second Golden State Athletic Conference title in as many years, The Master’s University men’s basketball coach Kelvin Starr has every right to brag.

But that wouldn’t be fitting for the theme for this year’s team.

“We talk a lot about staying humble,” Starr said. “…Last year was dramatic. This year was more like, ‘Okay, we’re meant to be here and this is what we’re meant to do.’”

The Mustangs took down Westmont 88-73 in the GSAC tournament final on Monday in Phoenix, Ariz.

Lawrence Russell led TMU with a well-rounded performance of 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Starr emphasized that Russell leads the team in terms of intangibles, too.

“He’s just good,” said Starr. “He knows how to run. He leads by example and plays as hard as anybody. He’s especially a leader on the defensive end.”

Brock Gardner logged a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mustangs were competing without Hansel Atencia, who has a slight MCL tear, but the team is expecting to have him back for the national tournament.

Nevertheless, Master’s mounted a 32-26 lead at halftime. As the final minute of play ticked away, the early lead allowed Starr and his team a sigh of relief.

In regards to the program’s quick turnaround, Starr knows exactly how to define the success.

“It’s all about the chemistry,” he said. “We just get along so well and it’s enjoyable. It’s a fun group. You have to have it first in order to win. Having the chemistry is kind of a cool thing. It’s fun to practice. It’s fun to go to work.”

The brackets for the NAIA national tournament will be announced today at 4 p.m.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

The TMU men's basketball team poses for a photo after beating Westmont in the GSAC title game in Phoenix on Monday. Courtesy photo

Staying humble key for TMU men’s basketball

4 hours ago
Add Comment
Haley Sawyer

After winning his second Golden State Athletic Conference title in as many years, The Master’s University men’s basketball coach Kelvin Starr has every right to brag.

But that wouldn’t be fitting for the theme for this year’s team.

“We talk a lot about staying humble,” Starr said. “…Last year was dramatic. This year was more like, ‘Okay, we’re meant to be here and this is what we’re meant to do.’”

The Mustangs took down Westmont 88-73 in the GSAC tournament final on Monday in Phoenix, Ariz.

Lawrence Russell led TMU with a well-rounded performance of 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Starr emphasized that Russell leads the team in terms of intangibles, too.

“He’s just good,” said Starr. “He knows how to run. He leads by example and plays as hard as anybody. He’s especially a leader on the defensive end.”

Brock Gardner logged a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mustangs were competing without Hansel Atencia, who has a slight MCL tear, but the team is expecting to have him back for the national tournament.

Nevertheless, Master’s mounted a 32-26 lead at halftime. As the final minute of play ticked away, the early lead allowed Starr and his team a sigh of relief.

In regards to the program’s quick turnaround, Starr knows exactly how to define the success.

“It’s all about the chemistry,” he said. “We just get along so well and it’s enjoyable. It’s a fun group. You have to have it first in order to win. Having the chemistry is kind of a cool thing. It’s fun to practice. It’s fun to go to work.”

The brackets for the NAIA national tournament will be announced today at 4 p.m.

About the author

View All Posts
Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]