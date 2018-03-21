Steve Lunetta: The dangers of pulling the state’s thread

By Steve Lunetta

Last update: 3 mins ago

Have you ever been really bored in a long meeting, never-ending church sermon or a romantic-comedy movie and you see a thread sticking out of your shirt? It’s a very short thread, maybe half an inch long.

Yes, you could get a pair of scissors and trim that pesky little thread, but, why bother? You think you could just pull it out and your problem is solved. So, you grab hold of it and start pulling.

Now, you have it out an inch out and its still going. No matter. Just keep pulling. It will probably end any moment, and your shirt will be good as new.
Well, that is odd. You are now out 5 inches and still no end in sight. You could just break it off now but that would mean you gave up. And you never give up. That thread will not beat you.

Keep pulling.

At a foot, you notice something strange. You notice a draft at the front of your shirt. Looking down, you discover that the front of your shirt is completely open. The seam that was held together by stitching consisting of thread was now missing. The same thread that is now in your hand. Unknowingly, you destroyed your shirt.

I’m no tailor, but things in the Golden State appear very similar to that shirt.

California Senate Leader Kevin de Leon and Governor Jerry Brown have given us a shirt with a thread sticking out. The shirt is California and the thread is sanctuary state status.

Brown and de Leon appear to have humanitarian goals in hindering federal law enforcement officials from doing their job.
The claim: they are “protecting families” by making us a sanctuary state.

Frankly, I have a bit of difficulty understanding how families are protected by stopping local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE and other federal units.
If our local sheriff’s have a criminal in jail and ICE asks to pick the guy up, keeping him off the streets, aren’t families safer? Why would we want that bad guy protected? Brown and de Leon do not seem to have an answer.

Back to the thread.

By making California a sanctuary state, this makes our state law in direct opposition to federal law. Sacramento has thumbed its nose at Washington and has said, in essence, state law is supreme.

Bad news.

Back in the 1860s, we had a little issue that answered that question once and for all.Some people think the Civil War was only fought over slavery. To be sure, that was one of the issues. But one of the other matters was the question of state versus federal law.

Resoundingly, the right of the United States government to make and enforce law was created and affirmed. States may not make law that directly contradicts federal law. This applies very clearly in the area of immigration.

As many of you may know, the Trump Administration has filed a lawsuit against the state of California. All of Governor Brown’s blustering in the media aside, the Feds will win. Bank on it. But, that isn’t the thread.

The real thread is the recent action by the city of Los Alamitos whose city council voted to “opt out” of the state’s sanctuary state policy. Essentially, Los Alamitos voted to tell Sacramento to “go pound sand.”

The thread is now out an inch. I bet that de Leon and Brown never considered this possibility. By actively flaunting federal law, these state leaders have created the precedent that lower authorities can interfere with the enforcement of higher authority.

The implications are stunning.

If individual counties and cities can override state law as they see fit, the possibility of chaos ensuing is very high. And here is a tidbit for Brown and de Leon: our commerce and society depend on organized, clear and structured rules (laws).

This goes far beyond immigration issues. Currently, California has made marijuana use legal in opposition to federal law. What happens if individual counties and cities enforce bans on marijuana in opposition to the state?

This could create a highly confusing “checkerboard effect” where cannabis use is legal/illegal depending on what street you are standing on.

What happens if pot-loving counties and cities insist that banks service the businesses that are in the cannabis industry?

Banks are federally regulated and could be subjected to fines or worse if they deal with pot businesses. What does a bank do? Disobey the Feds? Disobey the locals? Leave the area completely?

What a mess.

Brown and de Leon have failed to lead California in a sensible and law-abiding manner. The thread is being pulled. Can we stop this before the seam is completely ruined?

Steve Lunetta is a resident of Santa Clarita and failed Mrs. Carr’s home econ class in 6th grade. Sewing is not his forte. He can be reached at slunetta63@yahoo.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Steve Lunetta

Steve Lunetta

Raging, far-centrist conservative moderate with a slightly tongue-in-cheek humorist approach.

Steve Lunetta: The dangers of pulling the state’s thread

3 mins ago
Add Comment
Steve Lunetta

Have you ever been really bored in a long meeting, never-ending church sermon or a romantic-comedy movie and you see a thread sticking out of your shirt? It’s a very short thread, maybe half an inch long.

Yes, you could get a pair of scissors and trim that pesky little thread, but, why bother? You think you could just pull it out and your problem is solved. So, you grab hold of it and start pulling.

Now, you have it out an inch out and its still going. No matter. Just keep pulling. It will probably end any moment, and your shirt will be good as new.
Well, that is odd. You are now out 5 inches and still no end in sight. You could just break it off now but that would mean you gave up. And you never give up. That thread will not beat you.

Keep pulling.

At a foot, you notice something strange. You notice a draft at the front of your shirt. Looking down, you discover that the front of your shirt is completely open. The seam that was held together by stitching consisting of thread was now missing. The same thread that is now in your hand. Unknowingly, you destroyed your shirt.

I’m no tailor, but things in the Golden State appear very similar to that shirt.

California Senate Leader Kevin de Leon and Governor Jerry Brown have given us a shirt with a thread sticking out. The shirt is California and the thread is sanctuary state status.

Brown and de Leon appear to have humanitarian goals in hindering federal law enforcement officials from doing their job.
The claim: they are “protecting families” by making us a sanctuary state.

Frankly, I have a bit of difficulty understanding how families are protected by stopping local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE and other federal units.
If our local sheriff’s have a criminal in jail and ICE asks to pick the guy up, keeping him off the streets, aren’t families safer? Why would we want that bad guy protected? Brown and de Leon do not seem to have an answer.

Back to the thread.

By making California a sanctuary state, this makes our state law in direct opposition to federal law. Sacramento has thumbed its nose at Washington and has said, in essence, state law is supreme.

Bad news.

Back in the 1860s, we had a little issue that answered that question once and for all.Some people think the Civil War was only fought over slavery. To be sure, that was one of the issues. But one of the other matters was the question of state versus federal law.

Resoundingly, the right of the United States government to make and enforce law was created and affirmed. States may not make law that directly contradicts federal law. This applies very clearly in the area of immigration.

As many of you may know, the Trump Administration has filed a lawsuit against the state of California. All of Governor Brown’s blustering in the media aside, the Feds will win. Bank on it. But, that isn’t the thread.

The real thread is the recent action by the city of Los Alamitos whose city council voted to “opt out” of the state’s sanctuary state policy. Essentially, Los Alamitos voted to tell Sacramento to “go pound sand.”

The thread is now out an inch. I bet that de Leon and Brown never considered this possibility. By actively flaunting federal law, these state leaders have created the precedent that lower authorities can interfere with the enforcement of higher authority.

The implications are stunning.

If individual counties and cities can override state law as they see fit, the possibility of chaos ensuing is very high. And here is a tidbit for Brown and de Leon: our commerce and society depend on organized, clear and structured rules (laws).

This goes far beyond immigration issues. Currently, California has made marijuana use legal in opposition to federal law. What happens if individual counties and cities enforce bans on marijuana in opposition to the state?

This could create a highly confusing “checkerboard effect” where cannabis use is legal/illegal depending on what street you are standing on.

What happens if pot-loving counties and cities insist that banks service the businesses that are in the cannabis industry?

Banks are federally regulated and could be subjected to fines or worse if they deal with pot businesses. What does a bank do? Disobey the Feds? Disobey the locals? Leave the area completely?

What a mess.

Brown and de Leon have failed to lead California in a sensible and law-abiding manner. The thread is being pulled. Can we stop this before the seam is completely ruined?

Steve Lunetta is a resident of Santa Clarita and failed Mrs. Carr’s home econ class in 6th grade. Sewing is not his forte. He can be reached at slunetta63@yahoo.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Steve Lunetta

Steve Lunetta

Raging, far-centrist conservative moderate with a slightly tongue-in-cheek humorist approach.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
22
Thu
9:00 am Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Mar 22 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Waste Management Hosting Hiring Event for Drivers and Technicians in Santa Clarita Applicants Encouraged to Apply in Advance WHAT: Waste Management to host National Career Day hiring event in Santa Clarita welcoming interested and qualified[...]
2:00 pm Foot and Ankle Pain @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, Education Center - Room 2
Foot and Ankle Pain @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, Education Center - Room 2
Mar 22 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
In the class, you will learn about: • Plantar fasciitis • Foot and ankle conditioning • Chronic ankle pain • Sports-related foot and ankle injuries • Tips for maintaining healthy feet • Risk factors of[...]
6:30 pm Beginning Flamenco Classes @ Santa Clarita Community Center
Beginning Flamenco Classes @ Santa Clarita Community Center
Mar 22 @ 6:30 pm
Beginning Flamenco Classes: Learn hand and arm movements, foot work, and dances from the rich Flamenco dance tradition.  Recommended wear: comfortable pants or skirt, comfortable workout shoes or a Mary Jane low heel pump. The[...]