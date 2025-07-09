Mike Woodings | Pledging Support for Gibbs

July 3 should be a day to remember as we move forward. On July 3, the Big Beautiful Bill was approved by Congress and moved forward for President Donald Trump’s signature.

On July 3, it is also noted that Rep. George Whitesides again joined all of the Democrats in the 119th Congress to vote against you for no tax on tips, no tax on overtime pay, no tax on car loan interest, and tax relief for seniors, which all will put more money annually in Americans’ pockets.

In The Signal on July 3, though, we read that Santa Clarita Councilman Jason Gibbs has announced his candidacy for Congress in California’s 27th Congressional District to replace Whitesides. Gibbs is quoted saying, “Families here are being crushed by rising costs, crime and a political class that’s completely out of touch.”

With the California primary elections now less than 11 months away, it is already time to consider a candidate who will support the people of the 27th District. Jason Gibbs is that candidate, and on July 3, I pledged my support for Gibbs.

Mike Woodings

Castaic