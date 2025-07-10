Jim Scott | Thanks for Differing Viewpoints

I commend The Signal for presenting many different viewpoints on the opinion page. Certainly, “Democratic Voices” is a source for different expressions of thought.

I took me several attempts to finish reading Andrew Taban’s piece “Celebrating Independence as the Republic Burns” on July 8. When his comments are so outrageous or disingenuous or erroneous, I just had to stop reading — but I forced myself to come back — a few times — and finish it, if only to be fair.

First, he does acknowledge that there is a Military Month and an Autism Awareness Month, but there is no comparison to the Pride Month of the (LGBTQ) people.

Our military proudly serves our nation even when the public ignores or even scorns them. The autistic community privately struggles with their challenges outside the public eye. It is good that we remember these groups and the quiet recognition they deserve.

However, if we do not do enough to recognize them, they continue on without complaint.

It is only Pride Month that actively demands recognition and acceptance. If they are not celebrated by all, they protest and demand acceptance, with the complaint of persecution. How hypocritical to compare those calendar events!

Next, he ridicules the Ten Commandments being displayed in Texas classrooms. He ignorantly compares it to forced religious indoctrination. What religion, denomination or sect does he think that Texas is promoting? While the Ten Commandments were of Hebrew origin, can he name another faith that disagrees with its tenets? Which of those Ten does he feel infringe on his, or any Texan’s, rights? Does Mr. Taban object to students being reminded that there is a moral authority that is greater than their personal autonomy and they put their “wants” below the “needs” of others? I’d be interested in knowing how many of the “Ten” Mr. Taban actually knows. If he can recall some of them, what is his objection to them?

He continues by reciting Democratic talking points about Immigration and Customs Enforcement and disappearing health care. It will be interesting to fact-check things in 12 and 24 months to see how many people actually die due to loss of their health care.

I DO agree with Mr. Taban about the difficulty of achieving the American Dream and economic opportunity. However, the shrinking middle class is the cumulative effect of Democratic economics, not the recent election of the president.

He cannot seem to reconcile decades of one-party rule in California as the major contributor to our current malaise.

Lastly, Mr. Taban says he loves that “power flows from the consent of the governed” and the “incredible notion that what WE can achieve is limitless.” However, he seems unable to accept that “the governed” have spoken in the last election. I think that he does not want to accept that “WE” is not the “ME” he was hoping for. He is afraid of “tribal divisions” instead of the “more perfect union” yet he demands that we force recognition, acceptance, even celebration of ever divisive segmentation.

Thanks again to The Signal for sharing different opinions so we can clarify our own!

Jim Scott

Santa Clarita