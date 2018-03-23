Top prep players suit up for SCV Hoops Finale on Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Senior prep basketball players from around the Foothill League will have one last chance to take the court together as the annual Signal Hoops Finale is set to take place this evening at Valencia.

Tipoff for the girls game is scheduled for 5 p.m., while the boys will take the hardwood at 7 p.m.

Foothill League players of the year Talia Taufaasau of the Canyon girls team and Whitten Dominguez of the Hart boys team headline a group of skilled prep players who never fail to impress.

In addition to two full games, the Hoops Finale will feature a girls 3-point shooting contest at halftime of the girls game, then a boys 3-point contest at the conclusion of the girls game.

Boys players will reach for the rim at halftime of the boys game to see which player can execute the best, most creative dunk in The Signal’s slam-dunk contest.

Admission to the Hoops Finale is $5 and all proceeds benefit the WiSH Education Foundation, a local charity that funds initiatives for students in grades 7-12 in the William S. Hart district.

Photos of the event will be available for purchase at signalscv.com/photos. The discount code “2018HOOPS” can be applied at checkout for a 20 percent discount.