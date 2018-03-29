Valencia swimming surpasses Saugus in dual meet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

On a hot day at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Valencia swim defeated Saugus in both the boys and girls meets.

The boys won 115-55, while the girls earned a 120-50 win Thursday.

For the girls, Valencia’s Jin Young Yi took first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, as well as participating in relay wins in the 200-yard medley (Yi, Izabella Adame, Emma Hiett, Allison Y. Cho) and 400-yard freestyle relays (Sabrina Acosta, Rachel Wong, Yi, Julia Unas).

Individually, Cho took home first in the 100-yard backstroke and added another relay win in leading off the 200-yard freestyle relay (Cho, Wong, Hiett, Adame).

“I think I did pretty well. I dropped my times, so I’m really happy with how I swam,” said Cho about her performance against Saugus.

Saugus girls swimmer Viviana Raker took first in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle.

For the boys, Woo Young Yi took first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle, as well as the 200-yard medley relay (Yi, Joshua Lee, Ronit Shresta, Dylan Parente) and the 400-yard freestyle relay (Shresta, Yi, Kyle Tisdale, Parente).

“My kids did a really good job. We had a ton of great times and we love swimming against Saugus, it’s always a great meet,” said Valencia head coach Kathryn Rosenast.

It was a tough meet for Saugus as they posted good times, but just couldn’t make contact with the walls first.

Justin Morch, in spite of being sick, took home first in the 100-yard freestyle and swam anchor in his team’s 200-yard freestyle relay victory with Tyler Tyau, Camden Powell and Cameron LaBrie.

The Centurions finished the race just over two seconds ahead of Valencia’

“This is probably the toughest I have ever seen our league, it’s just phenomenally deep, said Saugus head coach Jim Klipfel.

Heading into spring break both teams will get some time to recharge as they get ready for a tough second half of Foothill League competition.