Valencia Town Center announces leadership change

By Signal Staff

Last update: 8 mins ago

Shoppers congregate at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Black Friday. Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal

There’s a new leader at Valencia Town Center. A few new shops and restaurants, too.

Corrine Barchanowicz, a veteran employee of Westfield who had most recently served as the company’s vice president of marketing in Los Angeles, began Monday as senior general manager, replacing Tom Miller as the town center’s top administrative official.

Barchanowicz’s arrival follows the opening of Saddle Ranch Chop House and The Canyon Santa Clarita late last year and the 2018 openings of The Dudes Brewing Company, House of Bounce and Anthony Vince’ Nail Spa at the Santa Clarita Valley’s premier shopping destination.

Pandora, a Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer with existing locations at Westfield properties in Northridge, Canoga Park, Culver City and Arcadia, will open this summer.

“The fact that Westfield Valencia continues to welcome great shops and restaurants clearly speaks to the vitality of this destination,” Barchanowicz said. “In addition to these latest openings, in the near future we look forward to introducing new offerings for children, a fresh juice bar, and even a designer brand from Asia coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for the first time.

Westfield has yet to announce plans for what will soon be a vacant anchor location with Sears’ upcoming closure.

Barchanowicz has also worked as a senior director for national marketing and as a regional and district marketing director for Westfield. She and her family have lived in Valencia since last year.

If you go

What: Westfield’s Valencia Town Center
Where: 24201 W. Valencia Blvd.
Phone: 661-254-0213
When: The town center’s regular hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. (Some stores and restaurants keep different hours)
On the web: www.westfield.com/valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Shoppers congregate at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Black Friday. Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal

Valencia Town Center announces leadership change

8 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

There’s a new leader at Valencia Town Center. A few new shops and restaurants, too.

Corrine Barchanowicz, a veteran employee of Westfield who had most recently served as the company’s vice president of marketing in Los Angeles, began Monday as senior general manager, replacing Tom Miller as the town center’s top administrative official.

Barchanowicz’s arrival follows the opening of Saddle Ranch Chop House and The Canyon Santa Clarita late last year and the 2018 openings of The Dudes Brewing Company, House of Bounce and Anthony Vince’ Nail Spa at the Santa Clarita Valley’s premier shopping destination.

Pandora, a Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer with existing locations at Westfield properties in Northridge, Canoga Park, Culver City and Arcadia, will open this summer.

“The fact that Westfield Valencia continues to welcome great shops and restaurants clearly speaks to the vitality of this destination,” Barchanowicz said. “In addition to these latest openings, in the near future we look forward to introducing new offerings for children, a fresh juice bar, and even a designer brand from Asia coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for the first time.

Westfield has yet to announce plans for what will soon be a vacant anchor location with Sears’ upcoming closure.

Barchanowicz has also worked as a senior director for national marketing and as a regional and district marketing director for Westfield. She and her family have lived in Valencia since last year.

If you go

What: Westfield’s Valencia Town Center
Where: 24201 W. Valencia Blvd.
Phone: 661-254-0213
When: The town center’s regular hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. (Some stores and restaurants keep different hours)
On the web: www.westfield.com/valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]