Valencia Town Center announces leadership change

There’s a new leader at Valencia Town Center. A few new shops and restaurants, too.

Corrine Barchanowicz, a veteran employee of Westfield who had most recently served as the company’s vice president of marketing in Los Angeles, began Monday as senior general manager, replacing Tom Miller as the town center’s top administrative official.

Barchanowicz’s arrival follows the opening of Saddle Ranch Chop House and The Canyon Santa Clarita late last year and the 2018 openings of The Dudes Brewing Company, House of Bounce and Anthony Vince’ Nail Spa at the Santa Clarita Valley’s premier shopping destination.

Pandora, a Danish jewelry manufacturer and retailer with existing locations at Westfield properties in Northridge, Canoga Park, Culver City and Arcadia, will open this summer.

“The fact that Westfield Valencia continues to welcome great shops and restaurants clearly speaks to the vitality of this destination,” Barchanowicz said. “In addition to these latest openings, in the near future we look forward to introducing new offerings for children, a fresh juice bar, and even a designer brand from Asia coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for the first time.

Westfield has yet to announce plans for what will soon be a vacant anchor location with Sears’ upcoming closure.

Barchanowicz has also worked as a senior director for national marketing and as a regional and district marketing director for Westfield. She and her family have lived in Valencia since last year.

If you go

What: Westfield’s Valencia Town Center

Where: 24201 W. Valencia Blvd.

Phone: 661-254-0213

When: The town center’s regular hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. (Some stores and restaurants keep different hours)

On the web: www.westfield.com/valencia