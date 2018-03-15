Weekly Ongoing/Senior Calendar March 15

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Saturday

Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

What: New location, new day and new hours. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together each Saturday, rain or shine, to bring you the finest in fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, including organic, baked goods, flowers, herbs, cheeses, and prepared foods. The Market offers patrons a chance to come face to face with their food source.

When: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue, Newhall

More info: Further info contact: oldtownnewhallfm@gmail.com, 661-799-3693. An abundance of free parking is available.

Saugus Farmers Market (April through October)

What: Fresh produce grown by local growers and farms. Farmers, Crafters, cooked food and more.

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bouquet Canyon Church, 27000 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita

More info: For vendor information please call, Leonard Lozano, 661-670-9978.

Placerita Nature Center Walk and Live Animal Presentation

What: Come to Placerita Canyon with your family on Saturdays. This is an easy 1-hour walk exploring the area’s natural and cultural history. The nature walk is planned to be fun for the whole family. If time permits, stay for the Native Live Animal Presentation.

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Live Animal Presentation, 1 p.m.

Where: Placerita Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd., Newhall

Cost: Free

More info: 661-259-7721, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tues-Sun.

Crafterday Saturdays (Weather Permitting)

What: Free hourly guided tours along with arts and crafts fun! Crafting is set up on Bill’s covered back patio, right outside the museum exit. Activities are geared towards younger participants, K-5th grade, but anyone who enjoys crafts is welcome to join in.

When: Saturdays at 11 a.m. (weather dependent).

Where: William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Cost: The cost is Free and all are welcome.

More info: For questions about Crafterday Saturday, please call the Museum at 661-254-4584 or email: information@hartmuseum.org.

Newhall Aquarium

What: Kid friendly interactive experience.

When: Open to the public Sat & Sun 3-5 p.m. Groups of 15 or more, please call for weekday appointments.

Where: 24631 Arch Street, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $5 per person at the door.

More info: 661-220-5512

Sunday

Ventura County Certified Farmers Market

What: Ventura County Certified Farmers Market invites Santa Clarita community members to peruse the produce of 57 farmers.

When: Sundays, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: College of the Canyons, Parking Lot 5, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia

More info: Email: info@vccfm.org, Telephone: 805-529-6266

Fundraising Bingo at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge

What: Bingo on Sunday and Thursdays, and the community is invited. This charity fundraiser benefits many organizations. On Thursdays, the Santa Clarita Emblem Club serves delicious food for purchase. Sunday breakfast starting at 9 a.m., or buy hot dogs on Sunday afternoon. Win cash and prizes, and know your contributions are improving the quality of lives for others in our community. Please note: There is no bingo on Super Bowl Sunday, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day.

When: Sundays: Breakfast 9 a.m. Bingo game starts at 1 p.m.

Thursdays: doors 4 p.m. game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy., Santa Clarita

Cost: $20 for first pack and $5 each additional pack. Pull tabs and a few progressive games are also available.

More info: For questions please call 661-251-1500. Website: www.elks.org. Minimum age of players is 18 years. Bingo is not available on some holidays. Check with Elks Office for schedule.

Monday

Joy Bible Study- (September 11 through April, 30, 2018)

What: This is a non-denominational Bible study for women. No childcare available.

When: Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Please call Fran Padgett, 661-600-3798

Mindfulness Class

What: Through a guided mindfulness meditation practice and brief discussion, we will explore various mindfulness practices that can be applied to your day-to-day life. Chairs and supportive mats, blankets and cushions are provided. If you have a preference, you may bring your own cushion or mat.

When: Mondays 5-6 p.m.

Where: Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia

Cost: Free

More info: Registration is required. To register please call 661-200-2300 or visit henrymayo.com/mindfulness

DBSA (National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance) Meetings

What: We are a caring group of intelligent and artistic individuals (peers/consumers) who hold open, free support group meetings and offer a variety of written information. Our focus is on self-help which is offered in a safe, accepting, non-judgmental, and confidential peer-to-peer environment.

When: Mondays, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Temple Beth Ami, 23023 Hilse Ln., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: Please contact Jeff Fox at 818-850-DBSA (3272), or email at jeff@dbsanorthridge.org

Tuesday

Tesoro Walk & Exercise Club

What: A new year-round program to encourage walking & exercise. Program begins on January 23.

When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.

Where: Tesoro Adobe Historic Park, 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia

Cost: Free

More info: 661-702-8953

A Light of Hope Support Groups

What: For substance abuse issues, addiction, cutting, anxiety and any other self-destructive action or behaviors. Offering parent support group meetings and youth/young adult (ages 14-26) group meetings weekly, as well as FREE weekend Alternative Peer Group activities and a Drop in Center on Thursdays at 5:30 pm. Also available Family and Individual Counseling, Treatment Referrals and Interventions.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: SAVIA Community Center, 23780 Newhall Ave., Suite 201, Newhall, CA

Contact info: Tim Traurig, 661-513-HEAL (4325), Heal@alightofhopescv.org

www.alightofhopescv.org

Nar-Anon Meeting

What: A worldwide fellowship and a 12-step program for FAMILY and FRIENDS of ADDICTS that gives support by Sharing our Experience, Strength, and Hope.

When: Tuesdays 7:30 p.m.

Where: Canyon View Estates, 20001 Canyon View Dr., Santa Clarita

More info: nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291

Wednesday

1 Million Cups Santa Clarita – Coffee and Conversations

What: Join 1 Million Cups Santa Clarita in cooperation with the Kaufmann Foundation for a weekly event that brings together entrepreneurs over coffee and conversations. This is a free community forum for supporting entrepreneurship.

When: Wednesdays, 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: Steamwork Center, #360, 28638 Constellation Rd., Santa Clarita

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.1millioncups.com/santaclarita

Trails & Open Space Beautification

What: Join a group of dedicated volunteers and help clean up and maintain City trails. Interested volunteers must pre-register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com

When: Wednesdays 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Locations vary

Cost: Free

More info: Volunteers@santa-clarita.com

Just Drawing at the ARTree

What: Come to the ARTree Community Arts Center for an unsupervised chance to draw at your leisure using objects and models. Just bring a pencil and paper.

When: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.

Where: ARTree Community Arts Center, 22508 6th Street, Newhall

Cost: $5 donation

More info: http://theartree.org

Thursday

Nar-Anon Meeting

What: A worldwide fellowship and a 12-step program for FAMILY and FRIENDS of ADDICTS that gives support by Sharing our Experience, Strength, and Hope.

When: Thursdays 7 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Center for Spiritual Living, 18364 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita

More info: nar-anon.org, 800-477-6291

A Light of Hope Support Groups

What: Offering parent support group meetings and youth/young adult (ages 14-26) group meetings weekly, as well as weekend Alternative Peer Group activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: SAVIA Community Center, 23780 Newhall Ave., Suite 201, Newhall, CA

Contact info: Tim Traurig, 661-513-HEAL (4325) Heal@alightofhopescv.org

Adult Masters Water Polo

What: SCV Water Polo under the direction of Tony Brown and guidance from founder and coach at LA Valley College, Pete Leporchio is back for winter. The exercise and sport is amazing. As a goal for 2018, we hope to also compete in some Masters Level Tournaments later this year. For strong swimmers or former Water Polo players. Adults.

When: Thursdays, 7 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita,

Cost: $5

More info: Tony Brown, 213-321-4096.

Friday

Addiction Recovery Support Group

What: SMART Recovery, Self-Management and Recovery Training is a science-based addiction recovery support group where participants learn self-empowering techniques to aid in their recovery from all types of addictive behavior.

When: Fridays, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Room #3, Valencia United Methodist Church 25718 McBean Pkwy, Valencia

Cost: Free, donations accepted

More info: Email Mike5388@att.net, call 661-977-1385 or visit www.smartrecovery.org.

William S. Hart Walking/Hiking Club

What: Come join us and make new friends. Enjoy healthy exercise and have some fun too, while hiking 3 to 6 miles in Santa Clarita’s various hiking trails and beautiful open spaces.

When: Fridays, 9 – 11 a.m.

Where: William S. Hart Regional Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall

Cost: Free, register anytime.

More info: Laurie Bevington, 661-259-1750 or 661-702-8953

Senior Calendar Ongoing Events

SCV Senior Center – 22900 Market Street, Newhall, 661-259-9444,

Contact: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org

Computer, Phone, & Tablet Assistance: Monday and Tuesday 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Crochet Class: First and Third Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.

Chair Exercise Class: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

Jewelry Making Class: First and Third Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Fitness Class with Linda Bennett: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Creative Writing Class – Mondays, 2-3:30 p.m.

Flex & Flow Yoga Class: Monday and Wednesday, 4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

Beginning Tai-Chi: Tuesday and Thursday, 8 – 8:40 a.m.

Emotional Support Group: Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Grief Support Group: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tai Chi: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:40 – 9:30 a.m.

French Class: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Zumba Gold: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 3:30 – 4:14 p.m.

Bingo at the SCV Senior Center – First and third Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) and Fourth Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Other Events

AARP Smart Driver Course, Fri & Sat

What: AARP Smart Driver Safety Program which may qualify participants 50 and over for a discount from your insurance company. Bring license and AARP info.

When: Friday, March 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Clarita Senior Center, 22900 Market St., Santa Clarita

Cost: $15 AARP members, $20 Non-members. Cash or check only.

More info: To register, please call 661-259-9444

Senior Lunch at Friendly Valley Methodist Church

What: If you are a senior and live in or around the Friendly Valley Country Club, you are invited to lunch here at the Friendly Valley Methodist Church for meals provided by the Santa Clarita Senior Center.

When: Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Friendly Valley Methodist Church, 19246 Avenue Of The Oaks, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $3.50

More info: If you live in Friendly Valley and need transportation, call our tram service at 661-252-2666.

Silvertone Singers Weekly Meeting

What: Renew your love of singing and performing older tunes. The SCV Senior Center’s volunteer chorus, the Silvertone Singers, invites singers of all skill levels to come to weekly rehearsals and regular performances.

When: Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Newhall Community Center, Market St., Newhall

More info: Call Joan Peterson, secretary, at 661-252-0988.

SCV Men of Harmony Singing Group

What: The SCV Men of Harmony are looking for singers of all levels and vocal ranges to join us in singing four-part harmony.

When: Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley Street, Santa Clarita.

More info: Dave Norman at 661-259-6109. Call for apartment entry info.

SCV Senior Center Seeking Volunteers

What: The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center needs volunteers to pack lunches for the homebound elderly.

When: Any day, Monday through Friday

Where: 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita

More info: To volunteer, contact Robin at 661-259-9444 or rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org.