West Ranch boys tennis serves up a loss for Valencia

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

By Jon Stein

For The Signal

West Ranch boys tennis opened up an early lead against Valencia, taking seven of 10 singles matches in a 12-6 victory Wednesday afternoon at Valencia High School.

West Ranch No. 1 singles player Davey Woodland dropped just three games on the day, winning his three sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to lead the way for the Wildcats.

Nos. 2 and 3 singles players, Parker McBride and Hayden Rand each took two of their three sets to help the Wildcats dominate on the singles side.

The Vikings showed flashes in singles play, though, with Eduardo Ledeno picking up a big 6-4 victory over Parker McBride, and Gabriel Chavez besting Hayden Rand in a tight 7-6 set.

“It was a tough day, but awesome for Eduardo to beat Parker and Gabriel and Hayden had a great battle,” said Valencia head coach Jen Azevedo.

Valencia tried to use its doubles play to stay in the match, with the teams of Jackson Boxall and Stephan Thay(6-2, 3-6, 6-1), and Chan Gi Kim and Ian Cho (6-1, 3-6, 6-1), each earning two set victories.

The Wildcats held Valencia at bay though, with the team of Aristo Turalakey and Jake Anderson winning their three sets 6-3, 6-3, 1-6.

Both teams continue league play today with West Ranch hosting Canyon and Valencia traveling to Golden Valley.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
29
Thu
5:30 pm Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Live Ticket Pull Party for AutoN... @ AutoNation Chevrolet
Mar 29 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
AutoNation Donates Vehicle to the WiSH Education Foundation – Live Ticket Pull Party and Chamber Mixer on Thursday, March 29th from 5:30-7:30pm  WiSH is thrilled to once again partner with AutoNation to hold a sweepstakes[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]
Mar
31
Sat
10:00 am Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Mar 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park | California | United States
Join the community of Canyon Country as we come together for a day of fun. Here’s what you can expect: Egg Hunts Photos with the Easter Bunny Jump House Inflatables Face Painting Food Vendors and[...]
1:00 pm Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join Tommy Thayer (from KISS), David Feiss (author/animator) Sarah Rowe and Sarah Nemeitz for fun reading of the kids book Ernest Hummingbird followed by a book signing.