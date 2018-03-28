West Ranch boys tennis serves up a loss for Valencia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jon Stein

For The Signal

West Ranch boys tennis opened up an early lead against Valencia, taking seven of 10 singles matches in a 12-6 victory Wednesday afternoon at Valencia High School.

West Ranch No. 1 singles player Davey Woodland dropped just three games on the day, winning his three sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to lead the way for the Wildcats.

Nos. 2 and 3 singles players, Parker McBride and Hayden Rand each took two of their three sets to help the Wildcats dominate on the singles side.

The Vikings showed flashes in singles play, though, with Eduardo Ledeno picking up a big 6-4 victory over Parker McBride, and Gabriel Chavez besting Hayden Rand in a tight 7-6 set.

“It was a tough day, but awesome for Eduardo to beat Parker and Gabriel and Hayden had a great battle,” said Valencia head coach Jen Azevedo.

Valencia tried to use its doubles play to stay in the match, with the teams of Jackson Boxall and Stephan Thay(6-2, 3-6, 6-1), and Chan Gi Kim and Ian Cho (6-1, 3-6, 6-1), each earning two set victories.

The Wildcats held Valencia at bay though, with the team of Aristo Turalakey and Jake Anderson winning their three sets 6-3, 6-3, 1-6.

Both teams continue league play today with West Ranch hosting Canyon and Valencia traveling to Golden Valley.