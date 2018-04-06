0 SHARES Share Tweet

Following in her brother’s footsteps, Taylor Moorehead starting playing soccer at the young age of four.

“I wanted to be like my brother,” said Moorehead. “I would watch my brother play and saw how much he loved it, so I started playing and it grew into something bigger.”

Her devotion to the sport has earned her the 2018 All-SCV girls soccer Player of the Year award, making her the fifth consecutive Hart player to win the award.

“I just want to thank my coach (Guilherme Mitrovich) for giving me everything he’s had,” Moorehead said about winning the award. “…As well as all my teammates for helping me grow. I hope I had the same effect on them.”

After speaking with Mitrovich, he had praised her technical ability and work ethic throughout her years at Hart.

“Sometimes things were very chaotic, but she was always composed,” Mitrovich said. “She could speed up or slow down the game. Starting counter-attacks she was able to strike the ball with both feet as she was one of the key pieces to our team since her freshman year. She is definitely up there with the Hart legends.”

In Hart’s undefeated year in league play that featured a 9-0-1 record, Moorehead scored 10 goals and added nine assists in her final year before heading off to San Diego State.

“I think being able to work with my teammates and seeing them grow made me play harder and grow,” Moorehead said about her offensive prowess. “Seeing how we worked together made me go after it and get.”

Moorehead nearly didn’t get the opportunity to work with those teammates. Prior to the season, new guidelines made it so that prep girls soccer players could not compete in both U.S. Soccer Development Academy and high school soccer.

She faced a tough decision: play with her friends at Hart or play with the academy team.

“When academy was created for girls and the rules changed, it really tore me apart,” Moorehead said. “I wanted to finish my senior year with my friends and not being able to play with them was something that I would definitely regret.”

Her decision paid off as she led the Indians to a Foothill League title and took them to the second round of Division 1 CIF-Southern Section playoffs.

Heading off to play under Aztec coach Mike Friesen, Moorehead said it was always a dream of hers to play in San Diego.

“I fell in love with San Diego,” Moorehead said about her college decision. “…It’s close to where we live and it’s a dream area. Colleges would reach out to me, but San Diego was always the one that I wanted. When coach (Friesen) called, it was a dream come true.”

Recalling her favorite memory at Hart, she thought long and hard at her freshman year.

“Being a freshman on varsity and putting it out there, giving it my all with the older girls,” Moorehead said, “made me work harder for my Hart family and my coach.”

“I also will never forget playing with Isabella (Penaranda) and ‘Charlie’ (Charlize Martinez) and how we grew as a team,” she added.

As much as she values her experiences she’s had with Hart girls soccer, she’s eager to take the next step in her soccer career.

“I’m just excited to be in a new environment, seeing all the different changes and adapting to them, growing as a person and a player.”

First Team

Claudia McKail, Canyon, Senior

A fantastic striker and offensive threat, McKail was first on her team in scoring (15) and assists (seven), leading the Cowboys to a second-place finish in Foothill League play and ending her career in the Division 3 quarterfinals. She had four multiple goal games, including a four-goal game against Golden Valley.

Aubrey McKessy, Canyon, Sophomore

McKessy was a brick wall in between the posts for Canyon, completing the season with six shutouts and 113 saves. Throughout the year, she kept the offenses honest as she allowed the defense to do their jobs.

Mariah Garcia, Golden Valley, Freshman

Garcia almost never left the field and scored six goals for the Grizzlies.

“She was able to play any position and made a difference to the team no matter where she played,” GV coach John Bogdan said. “She has a great attitude and is an awesome teammate.”

Charlize Martinez, Hart, Senior

A four-year varsity player and a team captain, Martinez was a consistent midfielder covering a lot of ground. Pressuring and recovering the ball very quickly, she was a nightmare for opposing teams.

Rachel Melvin, Hart, Senior

In one word, consistent. As another one of the team captains, Melvin shut down the other teams’ best forwards every game. Making runs from the back line, her endurance tired out defenders, while her crossing ability really showed how talented she was with both feet.

Kaycie Priske, Hart, Junior

Making some quick, instinctive saves on the season, Priske ended the season with 13 shutouts — seven of which came in Foothill League play.

Izabel Reyes, Hart, Junior

The leading scorer throughout the year, Reyes hit game-winner after game-winner for Hart. Thanks to her speed and diagonal skills, she constantly put pressure on defenses and goalies alike.

Shaina Berdin, Saugus, Sophomore

As a sophomore, Berdin led the Cents in scoring with 11 goals and tied for second with three assists. She was as handy target up top as her teammates were able to find her feet, trusting her with her composure and transition attacks.

Gina D’Onofrio, Saugus, Senior

Playing left back, D’Onofrio’s strength was attacking up the left side of the field, using her deadly left foot to find players in the middle with their runs.

Autumn Moore, Valencia, Senior

Energetic and aggressive, Moore never gave up for the Vikings as her lone goal catapulted the Vikings to a playoff berth with the win against Canyon in the final Foothill League game.

Emilie Cisneros, West Ranch, Senior

A three-year starter for the Wildcats defense, Cisneros delivered stops when the team needed them the most. Chipping in on offense and making timely goals against Saugus and Golden Valley, Cisneros finished the season with three goals and two assists.

Second Team

Madison Jackson, Canyon, Senior

One of the hardest working players on the team, Jackson forced offenses out of position controlling the Cowboy backline and creating opportunities for the rest of her teammates.

Jennifer Patino, Canyon, Senior

Patino stepped up and held down the defensive center mid position as well as playing some center back, making the connection between the defense and the offense.

Cynthia Valdez, Canyon, Sophomore

Scoring six goals and dishing out two assists, Valdez was one of the most creative midfielders for the Cowboys. Able to see two or three steps ahead of the play, her touch was phenomenal and effective.

Isabella Estrada, Golden Valley, Sophomore

Estrada scored one goal and registered five assists on the season and was always at the ready for the Grizzlies.

“Since she started playing in high-school, I can’t remember her missing a practice or game,” Bogdan said. “…She lets her play on the field make a statement. She is a player that the team can count on at any time.”

Emily Perez, Golden Valley, Junior

Perez was limited by injuries this season, but was still able to manage one goal and four assists. According to coach John Bogdan, she was one of the most dedicated players on the roster.

Isabella Penaranda, Hart, Senior

At outside back, Penaranda was a solid and tough leader. Being one of Hart’s best kickers she struck the ball extremely well on corner kicks and set pieces.

Kristen McIlrath, Saugus, Senior

McIlrath, one of the Cents’ captains, played a major role for the Cents. Enforcing her will as a center back and with every ball in the air, she headed a Cents back line that completed the season with seven shutouts.

Breeana San Lucas, Saugus, sophomore

Working and making runs off Shaina Berdin, San Lucas was able to score seven goals adding three assists out wide making deep runs through the left side of the field. A playmaker and great decision maker, San Lucas made a big impact on every game she played in.

Catelyn Edwards, Valencia, senior

A member of the Valencia track team, Edwards is quick on her feet blazing up and down the field.

Kennedy Desser, West Ranch, Freshman

Not playing in the preseason, Desser learned quickly and never let up. Showing valor and courage she never backed down from a challenge as she solidified the Wildcats’ backline.

Danielle Lium, West Ranch, Senior

Lium didn’t have eye-popping stats but was able to finish the season with three goals and two assists in league play. Lium was a staple and solid player in the midfield for the Wildcats.

Honorable Mention

Shelby Cooper, Canyon, junior

Kayla Dela Merced, Golden Valley, freshman

Elizabeth MacArthur, Hart, junior

Kayla Medof, Saugus, junior

Lily Magno, SCVi, senior

Sydney Boswell, SCCS, freshmen

Yeonjoo Cho, Trinity

Alexa Trujillo, Valencia, senior

Rachel Watler, West Ranch, freshman