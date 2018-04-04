2018 All-SCV boys soccer

By Diego Marquez

Last update: 1 min ago

Hart sophmore Lawrence Luna (29) poses for a photo at the College of the Canyons soccer field in Valencia on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Hart boys soccer’s Lawrence Luna is never short on motivation to score, but this season, that motivation took an interesting form.

“One of my friends … said if I score 20 goals on the season that he would buy me In-N-Out,” Luna said. “Liking food and all, I set myself that goal and I was able to reach 20 giving it all I could.”

Those 20 burger-fueled goals helped Luna earn the title of 2018 All-SCV Player of the Year.

“It means a lot,” said Luna. “I didn’t expect to get this, but one thing that I wanted was a CIF ring, but unfortunately we weren’t able to get that.”

Leading the Hart Indians on a deep playoff run into the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals, Luna was by far the most effective offensive threat on the field in his breakout sophomore year.

“It wasn’t easy at first. I was scared,” Luna said about playing varsity. “…But little by little (I got) used to it and getting pushed around (helped me learn) many ways of how to get away from defenders and how to get past by using my skill to get all the balls in the net.

Luna spoke about his favorite player and how he learns from the best.

“I’ve always been inspired by Christiano Ronaldo and all the top players,” he said. “I always look at videos before I go to sleep or right before games to learn how to hit the ball and concentrate and getting better.”

Planning to capitalize on this year’s success, Luna sees this team growing and getting better next year.

“I’m still looking for that CIF title, but first win league again and then just put it out there for everyone to know that we mean business and we are not an easy team to beat,” Luna said.

Playing with Real SoCal, a club team Luna has hopes that he can move on to the next level, play in college and ultimately land on a pro team.

“I want to thank my coaches and teammates because I know at times I might slack off, but they always tell me that when it hurts the most you’re supposed to work the hardest,” Luna said.”…Lastly, my parents because they support me through anything.”

First Team

Adam Rodriguez, Canyon, Senior

Getting hot midway through the season, Rodriguez finished as the Cowboys leading scorer with seven goals to go along with four assists. His direct free-kick against Valencia was key in earning Canyon a third-place finish in the Foothill League.

Joshua Roque, Canyon, Senior

Starting at a midfielder, Roque’s great knowledge of the game and passing skills was a catalyst for the Cowboy offense as he often connected with strikers with his long ball.

Jaden Nguyen, Hart, Senior

Battling through some injuries, Nguyen perseverance paid off as he finished the season with nine goals, with his best game coming against Pioneer Valley scoring three goals.

Dillon Vega, Hart, Senior

Scoring two goals for the Indians, Vega was one of the team’s most valuable players that stepped up in big-time games.

Darwin Herrera, Hart, Junior

A workhorse for the Indians, Herrera stepped up as one of the leaders of the team fighting for every loose ball and progressing with each game.

Jacob Tomaszewski, Hart, Senior

According to his coach, Tomaszewski was a “swiss army knife” as he was able to score three goals up top as a striker, as well as stop shots in between the goalposts.

Dylan Sullivan, Saugus, Junior

Scoring eight goals on the season, Sullivan led the team as a junior with his tenacity, going after every ball and playing both sides of the ball with passion.

Matt Sayers, Saugus, Senior

Finishing the season with six shutout games and stopping 81 shots, Sayers came up big time and time again for the Cents as he played with a fierce passion in net.

Ian Young, Valencia, Junior

At center-mid and one of the Vikings captains, Young stepped up to become one of the team’s leader with every game that he played.

Freddy Montes, West Ranch, Senior

The Wildcats center-midfielder, Montes’ engine never turned off, proving that he could lead the team by leaving it all out on the field doing whatever the team needed to get the win.

Taylor Kozlov, West Ranch Senior

Once Kozlov was named the starting left-back, he never let go of the reigns. Given the green-light, Kozlov’s speed and aggressiveness made him an offensive threat as a defender.

Second Team

David Hernandez, Canyon, Senior

Playing both sides of the ball, Hernandez finished the season with two goals and three assists, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates. Scoring the game-winner against Saugus, he helped clinch the Cowboys’ third-place finish in Foothill League play.

Robert Castro, Golden Valley, Junior

Winning the “golden boot” as well as the team’s MVP award, Castro was the Grizzlies’ all-around leader who led by example on the field and off it, earning a 4.0 GPA.

Emerson Chavarria, Golden Valley, Senior

In between the goal posts, Chavarria was a defensive leader and senior team captain who helped provide some overall experience as he made some huge saves along the year.

Johnny Saavedra, Golden Valley, Junior

Scoring four goals on the season, Saavedra was the glue that kept the Grizzlies going all year. Getting two teeth knocked out against Chatsworth, he came back and played harder in league play.

Jake Erazo, Hart, Senior

Trying to find playing time and battling injuries, Erazo stepped up as a defensive stalwart in the back line as he was able to read the game and the opponents’ offense.

Tanner Brown, Saugus, Senior

Sitting out half of Foothill League play due to injury, Brown was able to score two goals and dish out three assists as a center-midfielder.

Gonzalo Sanchez, Valencia, Senior

Playing every minute of every game, Sanchez was one of Valencia’s best marking backs and was arguably the team’s best player in terms of consistency.

Matt Lopez, Valencia, Sophomore

At midfielder, Lopez proved to be one of the team’s toughest players as a sophomore.

Jason Campagna, West Ranch, Senior

Every team needs that one stopper. At center-back, Campagna controlled the back line leading the Wildcats vocally and physically to a second-place finish in league play.

Anthony Lambrinidis, West Ranch, Sophomore

Joining the team as a freshman, Lambrinidis really stepped up this year winning almost every ball in the air transforming into an awesome “pitbull” defender.

Danny Paredes, West Ranch, Senior

Subbing into a game against Saugus down 2-1, Paredes really found his niche up top as a striker as his speed coupled with his talent to win the game and finish the year as the Wildcats leading scorer.

Honorable Mention

Canyon – Longino Valencia, junior
Golden Valley – Brian Romo, sophomore
Hart – Brandon Martinez, senior
Saugus – Frank Ornelas, junior
SCCS – T.J. Evans, sophomore
Trinity – Ben Wexler, junior
Valencia – Alexei DeVita, sophomore
West Ranch – Liam Hope, senior

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Hart sophmore Lawrence Luna (29) poses for a photo at the College of the Canyons soccer field in Valencia on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

2018 All-SCV boys soccer

1 min ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

Hart boys soccer’s Lawrence Luna is never short on motivation to score, but this season, that motivation took an interesting form.

“One of my friends … said if I score 20 goals on the season that he would buy me In-N-Out,” Luna said. “Liking food and all, I set myself that goal and I was able to reach 20 giving it all I could.”

Those 20 burger-fueled goals helped Luna earn the title of 2018 All-SCV Player of the Year.

“It means a lot,” said Luna. “I didn’t expect to get this, but one thing that I wanted was a CIF ring, but unfortunately we weren’t able to get that.”

Leading the Hart Indians on a deep playoff run into the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 semifinals, Luna was by far the most effective offensive threat on the field in his breakout sophomore year.

“It wasn’t easy at first. I was scared,” Luna said about playing varsity. “…But little by little (I got) used to it and getting pushed around (helped me learn) many ways of how to get away from defenders and how to get past by using my skill to get all the balls in the net.

Luna spoke about his favorite player and how he learns from the best.

“I’ve always been inspired by Christiano Ronaldo and all the top players,” he said. “I always look at videos before I go to sleep or right before games to learn how to hit the ball and concentrate and getting better.”

Planning to capitalize on this year’s success, Luna sees this team growing and getting better next year.

“I’m still looking for that CIF title, but first win league again and then just put it out there for everyone to know that we mean business and we are not an easy team to beat,” Luna said.

Playing with Real SoCal, a club team Luna has hopes that he can move on to the next level, play in college and ultimately land on a pro team.

“I want to thank my coaches and teammates because I know at times I might slack off, but they always tell me that when it hurts the most you’re supposed to work the hardest,” Luna said.”…Lastly, my parents because they support me through anything.”

First Team

Adam Rodriguez, Canyon, Senior

Getting hot midway through the season, Rodriguez finished as the Cowboys leading scorer with seven goals to go along with four assists. His direct free-kick against Valencia was key in earning Canyon a third-place finish in the Foothill League.

Joshua Roque, Canyon, Senior

Starting at a midfielder, Roque’s great knowledge of the game and passing skills was a catalyst for the Cowboy offense as he often connected with strikers with his long ball.

Jaden Nguyen, Hart, Senior

Battling through some injuries, Nguyen perseverance paid off as he finished the season with nine goals, with his best game coming against Pioneer Valley scoring three goals.

Dillon Vega, Hart, Senior

Scoring two goals for the Indians, Vega was one of the team’s most valuable players that stepped up in big-time games.

Darwin Herrera, Hart, Junior

A workhorse for the Indians, Herrera stepped up as one of the leaders of the team fighting for every loose ball and progressing with each game.

Jacob Tomaszewski, Hart, Senior

According to his coach, Tomaszewski was a “swiss army knife” as he was able to score three goals up top as a striker, as well as stop shots in between the goalposts.

Dylan Sullivan, Saugus, Junior

Scoring eight goals on the season, Sullivan led the team as a junior with his tenacity, going after every ball and playing both sides of the ball with passion.

Matt Sayers, Saugus, Senior

Finishing the season with six shutout games and stopping 81 shots, Sayers came up big time and time again for the Cents as he played with a fierce passion in net.

Ian Young, Valencia, Junior

At center-mid and one of the Vikings captains, Young stepped up to become one of the team’s leader with every game that he played.

Freddy Montes, West Ranch, Senior

The Wildcats center-midfielder, Montes’ engine never turned off, proving that he could lead the team by leaving it all out on the field doing whatever the team needed to get the win.

Taylor Kozlov, West Ranch Senior

Once Kozlov was named the starting left-back, he never let go of the reigns. Given the green-light, Kozlov’s speed and aggressiveness made him an offensive threat as a defender.

Second Team

David Hernandez, Canyon, Senior

Playing both sides of the ball, Hernandez finished the season with two goals and three assists, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates. Scoring the game-winner against Saugus, he helped clinch the Cowboys’ third-place finish in Foothill League play.

Robert Castro, Golden Valley, Junior

Winning the “golden boot” as well as the team’s MVP award, Castro was the Grizzlies’ all-around leader who led by example on the field and off it, earning a 4.0 GPA.

Emerson Chavarria, Golden Valley, Senior

In between the goal posts, Chavarria was a defensive leader and senior team captain who helped provide some overall experience as he made some huge saves along the year.

Johnny Saavedra, Golden Valley, Junior

Scoring four goals on the season, Saavedra was the glue that kept the Grizzlies going all year. Getting two teeth knocked out against Chatsworth, he came back and played harder in league play.

Jake Erazo, Hart, Senior

Trying to find playing time and battling injuries, Erazo stepped up as a defensive stalwart in the back line as he was able to read the game and the opponents’ offense.

Tanner Brown, Saugus, Senior

Sitting out half of Foothill League play due to injury, Brown was able to score two goals and dish out three assists as a center-midfielder.

Gonzalo Sanchez, Valencia, Senior

Playing every minute of every game, Sanchez was one of Valencia’s best marking backs and was arguably the team’s best player in terms of consistency.

Matt Lopez, Valencia, Sophomore

At midfielder, Lopez proved to be one of the team’s toughest players as a sophomore.

Jason Campagna, West Ranch, Senior

Every team needs that one stopper. At center-back, Campagna controlled the back line leading the Wildcats vocally and physically to a second-place finish in league play.

Anthony Lambrinidis, West Ranch, Sophomore

Joining the team as a freshman, Lambrinidis really stepped up this year winning almost every ball in the air transforming into an awesome “pitbull” defender.

Danny Paredes, West Ranch, Senior

Subbing into a game against Saugus down 2-1, Paredes really found his niche up top as a striker as his speed coupled with his talent to win the game and finish the year as the Wildcats leading scorer.

Honorable Mention

Canyon – Longino Valencia, junior
Golden Valley – Brian Romo, sophomore
Hart – Brandon Martinez, senior
Saugus – Frank Ornelas, junior
SCCS – T.J. Evans, sophomore
Trinity – Ben Wexler, junior
Valencia – Alexei DeVita, sophomore
West Ranch – Liam Hope, senior

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
4
Wed
3:00 pm American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
Apr 4 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Are you looking for a way to give back to the community? Come donate blood on March 4th give the gift of life to 3 people, and have a cookie and some juice. We will[...]
Apr
6
Fri
8:30 am Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Apr 6 @ 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year. To help support patients in need[...]
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
9:00 am FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
SOME THINGS ARE TOO TOXIC TO TRASH! FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP IN SANTA CLARITA ON APRIL 7, 2018 County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household[...]