Alexander Walker Boron Achieves Eagle

By Victoria Cashin, Santa Clarita Contributor

Alexander Walker Boron, a member of the Boy Scout Troop 58 and a resident of Saugus, has earned the honor of Eagle Scout, the highest rank that the Boy Scouts offer. Alex, 18, of Saugus High School, achieved Arrow of Light in Cub Scouts and went on to Boy Scouts, where he earned 28 merit badges as well as the prestigious Parvuli Dei and Ad Altare Dei religious emblems and most recently the rank of Eagle Scout. For his final project he planned, coordinated and led an undertaking he titled, “Diverse Journeys.” The project, located at the Central Park Community garden, included designing and constructing a fence for a garden plot used by mentally disabled adults.

Throughout his years as a scout, Alex has taken on roles of leadership within his troop and led young men in many different capacities. He carried the role of patrol leader for two terms during which time his leadership skills blossomed.

Alex has hiked over 50 miles and gone on more than 100 camping trips. He is First Aid trained and holds an awareness of how to handle encounters with poisonous plants. Alex is an avid fisherman and enjoys lake and deep-sea fishing. Some of his favorite badges earned include fly fishing and fishing merit badges as well as the small boat sailing. In addition to serving the community through countless volunteer hours with the Boy Scout program, Alex has also been a valuable member of his church community where he has completed two service projects which entailed feeding and helping the homeless.

While attending Saugus High School, Alex has spent three years participating in the REACH program. Through this college preparatory program, he has learned many life skills including career planning, budget planning and whole life planning. He has also been a member of the SHS football team for 4 years and was awarded Offensive MVP in 10th grade. When asked about how he much he enjoys being a part of a team he replied, “I love it. Playing for others makes me work harder.”

This fall Alex will be joining his older brother, Nathan, in service to our country. He will be swearing into the United States Coast Guard in August 2018 where he hopes to become a Maritime Specialist Officer. After completing his military service, Alex hopes to become a police officer and eventually a SWAT officer.