Carbon Art Demo at Barnes & Noble

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 2 mins ago

Elephant Clothesline and Adonna. Courtesy photo

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

Adonna Khare, Courtesy photo

Adonna Khare will demonstrate carbon art at the April 16, 2018 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

“There are no mistakes in drawing,” said Khare. Her art is mainly focused on carbon pencil on paper. She has been featured in the Los Angeles Time, NPR, The Huffington Post, Daily Mail, Juxtapoz Magazine, Mashable, My Modern Metropolis, Saatchi Gallery as well as thousands of blogs, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages. See: http://adonnak.com

Khare had group and solo shows throughout the country. Long Beach Art Museum, City of Carlsbad Art Gallery, Nassau County Art Museum, Yellowstone Art Museum, Grand Rapids Art Museum and Crystal Bridges. Her work has been collected by prestigious public and private collections throughout the world. In 2012 she won the world’s largest art competition, ArtPrize, competing against over 1500 artists from around the world. Her art is in permanent collection in the Long Beach Museum of Art, Grand Rapids Art Museum, Crystal Bridges Art Museum as well as numerous private collections throughout the world.  She is a Member of The Drawing Center New York. She received her Masters of Fine Art from California State University Long Beach.

Come early, standing room only by 6:30. See www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.

 

 

