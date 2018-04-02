City of Hope expands Southern California oncology services

By Signal Staff

Last update: 1 min ago

City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer and diabetes, has added nine radiation oncology sites to City of Hope Medical Foundation through a joint venture with Vantage Oncology, a leading national radiation oncology network that is part of The US Oncology Network.

The partnership, announced Monday in a news release, will make significant enhancements to the sites’ technology, equipment and facilities to improve the overall patient experience.

“Nearly 50 percent of cancer patients will receive radiation therapy at some point in their treatment,” Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures for City of Hope, said in the release. “The addition of these new sites makes City of Hope one of the largest radiation oncology providers in Southern California, driving our goal of delivering high quality care to more people in their own communities.”

City of Hope will now provide radiation oncology services at practice sites in Glendale, Mission Hills, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, Sherman Oaks, Temecula, West Hills and Wildomar in addition to its sites in Duarte, Antelope Valley, Arcadia, Corona and South Pasadena. The US Oncology Network will provide operational support and certain management services to these new sites through the joint venture.

The nine sites are the most recent additions to City of Hope’s growing system of community practice sites. City of Hope’s clinical network has now grown to 29 locations throughout Southern California, all of which extend the institution’s reach by bringing premier care to patients closer to their homes.

“We are truly delighted to welcome these physicians to the City of Hope family, and to partner with Vantage Oncology to bring new advances in radiotherapy to the communities we serve,” said Vincent Jensen, chief executive, City of Hope Medical Foundation. “This expansion of City of Hope’s reach also provides further opportunity to bring other critical

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

City of Hope expands Southern California oncology services

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer and diabetes, has added nine radiation oncology sites to City of Hope Medical Foundation through a joint venture with Vantage Oncology, a leading national radiation oncology network that is part of The US Oncology Network.

The partnership, announced Monday in a news release, will make significant enhancements to the sites’ technology, equipment and facilities to improve the overall patient experience.

“Nearly 50 percent of cancer patients will receive radiation therapy at some point in their treatment,” Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures for City of Hope, said in the release. “The addition of these new sites makes City of Hope one of the largest radiation oncology providers in Southern California, driving our goal of delivering high quality care to more people in their own communities.”

City of Hope will now provide radiation oncology services at practice sites in Glendale, Mission Hills, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, Sherman Oaks, Temecula, West Hills and Wildomar in addition to its sites in Duarte, Antelope Valley, Arcadia, Corona and South Pasadena. The US Oncology Network will provide operational support and certain management services to these new sites through the joint venture.

The nine sites are the most recent additions to City of Hope’s growing system of community practice sites. City of Hope’s clinical network has now grown to 29 locations throughout Southern California, all of which extend the institution’s reach by bringing premier care to patients closer to their homes.

“We are truly delighted to welcome these physicians to the City of Hope family, and to partner with Vantage Oncology to bring new advances in radiotherapy to the communities we serve,” said Vincent Jensen, chief executive, City of Hope Medical Foundation. “This expansion of City of Hope’s reach also provides further opportunity to bring other critical

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
4
Wed
3:00 pm American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
Apr 4 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Are you looking for a way to give back to the community? Come donate blood on March 4th give the gift of life to 3 people, and have a cookie and some juice. We will[...]
Apr
6
Fri
8:30 am Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Apr 6 @ 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year. To help support patients in need[...]
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
10:00 am Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Apr 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center What: Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and Discovery Cube Los Angeles for Story Time as we read the all-time classic picture book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”[...]
12:00 pm Better Health in 2018: Health Ap... @ Castaic Library
Better Health in 2018: Health Ap... @ Castaic Library
Apr 7 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Become a better you in the New Year by incorporating tech into your life. Attendees will also review must-have applications to download from the App Store to help change your health outlook. Learn about fitness,[...]