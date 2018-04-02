City of Hope expands Southern California oncology services

0 SHARES Share Tweet

City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer and diabetes, has added nine radiation oncology sites to City of Hope Medical Foundation through a joint venture with Vantage Oncology, a leading national radiation oncology network that is part of The US Oncology Network.

The partnership, announced Monday in a news release, will make significant enhancements to the sites’ technology, equipment and facilities to improve the overall patient experience.

“Nearly 50 percent of cancer patients will receive radiation therapy at some point in their treatment,” Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures for City of Hope, said in the release. “The addition of these new sites makes City of Hope one of the largest radiation oncology providers in Southern California, driving our goal of delivering high quality care to more people in their own communities.”

City of Hope will now provide radiation oncology services at practice sites in Glendale, Mission Hills, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Clarita, Sherman Oaks, Temecula, West Hills and Wildomar in addition to its sites in Duarte, Antelope Valley, Arcadia, Corona and South Pasadena. The US Oncology Network will provide operational support and certain management services to these new sites through the joint venture.

The nine sites are the most recent additions to City of Hope’s growing system of community practice sites. City of Hope’s clinical network has now grown to 29 locations throughout Southern California, all of which extend the institution’s reach by bringing premier care to patients closer to their homes.

“We are truly delighted to welcome these physicians to the City of Hope family, and to partner with Vantage Oncology to bring new advances in radiotherapy to the communities we serve,” said Vincent Jensen, chief executive, City of Hope Medical Foundation. “This expansion of City of Hope’s reach also provides further opportunity to bring other critical