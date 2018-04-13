COC Insider: Lefty strikes out 14 in one game, Softball team participates in “Lemons for Leukemia”

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 22 mins ago

College of the Canyons lefty Jacob Lopez struck out a career-high 14 batters in seven innings of work to lead the Cougars to a 10-0 conference victory over Citrus College. Lopez leads the state with 105 punch-outs on the year. The Saugus High School grad has now reached double-digit strikeout totals in four straight starts and leads the Western State Conference with a 1.77 ERA. Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

By Jesse Muñoz
For The Signal

College of the Canyons starting pitcher Jacob Lopez struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cougars clubbed 17 hits to clip conference rival Citrus College 10-0 on Thursday.

The win was the fourth in a row for Canyons (21-11 overall, 10-3 in Western State Conference, East) and came on a cold and blustery day at Cougar Field, with high winds swirling throughout the contest.

That didn’t seem to bother Lopez, however, as the lefty began the game by striking eight Citrus (19-4, 8-5) batters over the first three innings.

Lopez (7-2) allowed just three hits and two walks. He exited the contest with the game well in hand after seven innings of work.

“Jacob pitched excellent today, pounding the zone while dealing with the elements,” said COC head coach Chris Cota. “He was outstanding and we will look to him down the stretch.”

The 14 punch-outs extended Lopez’ state-leading season total to 105 and helped lower his conference-leading ERA to 1.77. The Saugus grad has now reached double-digit strikeout totals in four straight starts.

Valencia product Trace Eldridge put the Cougars on the board in the first with a two-run home run that sailed over the right field wall. Five batters later, Ivan Lomeli roped a double down the right field line that scored two more runs for a 4-0 lead. Eldridge finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

COC sophomore outfielder Calvin Estrada continued his season-long tear by going 4-for-5 with a double, triple, stolen base and three runs. His double to right field in the seventh also drove home a run and helped spark a three-run rally that sealed the Owls’ fate at 10-0.

Estrada, who had a 12-game hit streak snapped on April 3, is leading the WSC with a .466 average. He has hit safely in 16 of the last 17 games, with 10 multi-hit games during that span.

Last Saturday, Estrada hit for the cycle, and added an extra home run for good measure, finishing 6-for-6 with eight RBIs to lead Canyons back from an 8-0 deficit to a 19-10 victory over Antelope Valley.

Elsewhere in the lineup Tyler Erne was 3-for-5 and Eddie Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

The Cougars are currently two games back of conference-leading Glendale College (23-10, 12-1) with just eight regular season games remaining on the schedule. The two teams will begin a three-game series on Tuesday, which could ultimately decide the conference championship.

Up next, Canyons will hit the road to conclude its three-game set with the Citrus at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Softball Savors Victory With Postgame ‘Lemons for Leukemia”

The Cougars definitely had a sour taste in their mouth after Thursday’s game vs. L.A. Mission College, but it had nothing to do with the 10-2 final score that gave COC its fourth straight win.

Canyons (22-11, 13-0) made short work of the Eagles, needing just five innings to win its fourth straight game and remain perfect against conference opponents.

Danielle Chatman and Jordan Vallejo both knocked in three runs for the Cougars, and Katie Clinkunbroomer scored three runs to help pace the offense.

Chatman finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and also scored a run. Vallejo was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs, and Rena Edwards went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Joy Veloz (8-3) won her fifth straight start after holding the Eagles to just one run in four and 1/3 innings of work. She struck out five and walked two along the way.

The College of the Canyons softball team took part in a ‘Lemons for Leukemia’ challenge which featured COC head coach John Wissmath and his entire roster of players biting into lemons as a way of simulating the bitter taste experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Photo courtesy Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Prior to the start of Thursday’s regularly scheduled contest, COC concluded its road game vs. LAMC, which originally began back on March 13 but had to be halted due to weather, with the Cougars leading 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. COC added another run to its tally for a 6-2 final score.

After the game, the Cougars took part in a ‘Lemons for Leukemia’ challenge which featured COC head coach John Wissmath and his entire roster of players biting into lemons as a way of simulating the bitter taste experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The event came about in response to a challenge issued to the squad by the COC football program, which hosted its own ‘Lemons for Leukemia’ event back on March 23.

“The goal is to raise awareness about the disease and the ongoing need for bone marrow donations that could potentially save someone’s life,” explained COC athletics program specialist and former COC softball player Lauren Anderson.

Anderson’s four-year-old daughter, Kailyn, is in need of a bone marrow transplant and still searching for a match after having been diagnosed with high risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

After the event, the softball team plans to take to social media to issue a ‘Lemons for Leukemia’ challenge to the COC baseball team.

It’s hoped that the various teams, clubs and individuals who take part in the lemons themed challenge will also be inspired to attend the upcoming ‘Be the Match – City of Hope’ bone marrow registry drive taking place at the COC Valencia campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

For more information visit https://join.bethematch.org/teamkailyn.

Canyons Sends Two Doubles Teams to Regional Tourney

COC women’s tennis will conclude its inaugural season by sending four student-athletes to the 2018 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California regional tournament after having two of its doubles teams qualify during last weekend’s conference championship tournament.

The doubles duo of Jenny Cranert and Leilani Figalan will be joined by the team of Marisa Wambolt and Brienna Best at the CCCAA Singles & Doubles Championships being held in Ojai April 26-29.

“The ladies played amazing last weekend,” said COC women’s tennis head coach Patty LaBat. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have two teams advance to the regional tourney. What a fantastic finish to a fantastic first year of tennis at COC. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of ladies to start a new program with.”

 

For more information about the Cougars’ 17 intercollegiate sports programs visit www.COCathletics.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

College of the Canyons lefty Jacob Lopez struck out a career-high 14 batters in seven innings of work to lead the Cougars to a 10-0 conference victory over Citrus College. Lopez leads the state with 105 punch-outs on the year. The Saugus High School grad has now reached double-digit strikeout totals in four straight starts and leads the Western State Conference with a 1.77 ERA. Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

COC Insider: Lefty strikes out 14 in one game, Softball team participates in “Lemons for Leukemia”

22 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

By Jesse Muñoz
For The Signal

College of the Canyons starting pitcher Jacob Lopez struck out a career-high 14 batters and the Cougars clubbed 17 hits to clip conference rival Citrus College 10-0 on Thursday.

The win was the fourth in a row for Canyons (21-11 overall, 10-3 in Western State Conference, East) and came on a cold and blustery day at Cougar Field, with high winds swirling throughout the contest.

That didn’t seem to bother Lopez, however, as the lefty began the game by striking eight Citrus (19-4, 8-5) batters over the first three innings.

Lopez (7-2) allowed just three hits and two walks. He exited the contest with the game well in hand after seven innings of work.

“Jacob pitched excellent today, pounding the zone while dealing with the elements,” said COC head coach Chris Cota. “He was outstanding and we will look to him down the stretch.”

The 14 punch-outs extended Lopez’ state-leading season total to 105 and helped lower his conference-leading ERA to 1.77. The Saugus grad has now reached double-digit strikeout totals in four straight starts.

Valencia product Trace Eldridge put the Cougars on the board in the first with a two-run home run that sailed over the right field wall. Five batters later, Ivan Lomeli roped a double down the right field line that scored two more runs for a 4-0 lead. Eldridge finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

COC sophomore outfielder Calvin Estrada continued his season-long tear by going 4-for-5 with a double, triple, stolen base and three runs. His double to right field in the seventh also drove home a run and helped spark a three-run rally that sealed the Owls’ fate at 10-0.

Estrada, who had a 12-game hit streak snapped on April 3, is leading the WSC with a .466 average. He has hit safely in 16 of the last 17 games, with 10 multi-hit games during that span.

Last Saturday, Estrada hit for the cycle, and added an extra home run for good measure, finishing 6-for-6 with eight RBIs to lead Canyons back from an 8-0 deficit to a 19-10 victory over Antelope Valley.

Elsewhere in the lineup Tyler Erne was 3-for-5 and Eddie Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

The Cougars are currently two games back of conference-leading Glendale College (23-10, 12-1) with just eight regular season games remaining on the schedule. The two teams will begin a three-game series on Tuesday, which could ultimately decide the conference championship.

Up next, Canyons will hit the road to conclude its three-game set with the Citrus at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Softball Savors Victory With Postgame ‘Lemons for Leukemia”

The Cougars definitely had a sour taste in their mouth after Thursday’s game vs. L.A. Mission College, but it had nothing to do with the 10-2 final score that gave COC its fourth straight win.

Canyons (22-11, 13-0) made short work of the Eagles, needing just five innings to win its fourth straight game and remain perfect against conference opponents.

Danielle Chatman and Jordan Vallejo both knocked in three runs for the Cougars, and Katie Clinkunbroomer scored three runs to help pace the offense.

Chatman finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and also scored a run. Vallejo was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs, and Rena Edwards went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Joy Veloz (8-3) won her fifth straight start after holding the Eagles to just one run in four and 1/3 innings of work. She struck out five and walked two along the way.

The College of the Canyons softball team took part in a ‘Lemons for Leukemia’ challenge which featured COC head coach John Wissmath and his entire roster of players biting into lemons as a way of simulating the bitter taste experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Photo courtesy Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Prior to the start of Thursday’s regularly scheduled contest, COC concluded its road game vs. LAMC, which originally began back on March 13 but had to be halted due to weather, with the Cougars leading 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. COC added another run to its tally for a 6-2 final score.

After the game, the Cougars took part in a ‘Lemons for Leukemia’ challenge which featured COC head coach John Wissmath and his entire roster of players biting into lemons as a way of simulating the bitter taste experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The event came about in response to a challenge issued to the squad by the COC football program, which hosted its own ‘Lemons for Leukemia’ event back on March 23.

“The goal is to raise awareness about the disease and the ongoing need for bone marrow donations that could potentially save someone’s life,” explained COC athletics program specialist and former COC softball player Lauren Anderson.

Anderson’s four-year-old daughter, Kailyn, is in need of a bone marrow transplant and still searching for a match after having been diagnosed with high risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

After the event, the softball team plans to take to social media to issue a ‘Lemons for Leukemia’ challenge to the COC baseball team.

It’s hoped that the various teams, clubs and individuals who take part in the lemons themed challenge will also be inspired to attend the upcoming ‘Be the Match – City of Hope’ bone marrow registry drive taking place at the COC Valencia campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

For more information visit https://join.bethematch.org/teamkailyn.

Canyons Sends Two Doubles Teams to Regional Tourney

COC women’s tennis will conclude its inaugural season by sending four student-athletes to the 2018 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern California regional tournament after having two of its doubles teams qualify during last weekend’s conference championship tournament.

The doubles duo of Jenny Cranert and Leilani Figalan will be joined by the team of Marisa Wambolt and Brienna Best at the CCCAA Singles & Doubles Championships being held in Ojai April 26-29.

“The ladies played amazing last weekend,” said COC women’s tennis head coach Patty LaBat. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have two teams advance to the regional tourney. What a fantastic finish to a fantastic first year of tennis at COC. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of ladies to start a new program with.”

 

For more information about the Cougars’ 17 intercollegiate sports programs visit www.COCathletics.com.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
13
Fri
9:00 am Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Community Chat with Assemblyman ... @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Community Chat with Assemblyman Dante Acosta @ Tea Elle C Garden Cafe | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Hosted by Assemblyman Dante Acosta Come share your thoughts on legislative & community issues. Meet us at the Tea Elle C Garden Cafe, 26111 Bouquet Canyon Road #6/7 Santa Clarita, California 91350
9:00 am SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
SCV Sheriff’s ‘Drug Take Back’ E... @ SCV Sheriff Station
Apr 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a curbside “Drug Take Back” event on Friday, April 13th.  Residents are invited to bring unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs to the sheriff’s station for disposal[...]
Apr
14
Sat
9:00 am 15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Ac... @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379
Apr 14 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
15th Annual Elks Bikers Rally Across America for Brain Injured Children @ Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 | Santa Clarita | California | United States
What:  Please join the Elks Riders – Lodge 2379 as we participate in the 15th Annual Elks Rally Across America For Brain Injured Children. Its a NATIONAL event for Elks Riders where we will all be[...]
1:30 pm Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Author Event with Emmy Award-Win... @ Valencia Library
Apr 14 @ 1:30 pm
AUTHOR EVENT WITH EMMY Award-winning cameraman luis fuerte Community invited to attend one-of-a-kind author meet-up at Valencia Library On Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., the community is invited to meet author and five-time[...]
2:00 pm Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Book Signing with Joanne Lett-Se... @ The Open Book
Apr 14 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Book Signing ‘Manners Matter’ What: Author Joanne Lett-Sellers will be available to meet the public and sign her new book, ‘Manners Matter,’ which teaches children how to apply manners and decision making skills to their[...]
7:00 pm Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Star Party at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
Apr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
On Saturday evening April 14, The Local Group Astronomy Club of Santa Clarita is hosting a free public Star Party at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area. We will have a large number of amateur astronomers with[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances At Dou... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 14 @ 8:00 pm
Hoi Polloi and Pagter Bros Wineries – the two wineries which share The Double Trouble Wine Room in Old Town Newhall –  Celebrates it’s one year anniversary throughout the month of April. Double Trouble is[...]