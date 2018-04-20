Hart baseball sweeps league series against Golden Valley

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Scoring a combined 28 runs in the first two games of the series, Hart traveled to Golden Valley for the last time of the season Friday.

Although they won 15-2, things started off rocky for the Indians as starting pitcher Ryan Carolan gave up a run in each of the first two innings of play.

Tying the game at one, Golden Valley’s Matt Broadwater hit an RBI double, scoring the runner from second base. The other run came in the second, with runners on the corners, after Cameron Pfafman hit an RBI single.

“I realized I need to slow down and slow my body down,” said Carolan about the start of the game. “And let my defense work behind me and throw strikes.”

Getting out of the second inning, Carolan composed himself and began to rely on his arm and the defense behind him. Carolan gave up 11 hits in the contest, allowing two runs and striking out eight in six innings of work.

After two innings, Golden Valley (8-11 overall, 0-8 in Foothill League) led Hart, 2-1.

With a flurry of batters on the depth chart that could “go off” on any given day, Hart wasn’t shy as it showed what it could do as six different players we able to bring in the games’ 15 runs.

Brooks Statley (3-for-4 with two RBIs) brought in a run on a double, while David Holuby (who went 4-for-4 with two-RBIs) and Kendall Thomas brought in two apiece in the third inning.

Thomas led the way for the Indians (12-9, 6-2) as he went 4-for-4 and logged six RBIs. His biggest at-bat came in the top of the fourth when he launched a three-run home run over the center field wall, putting the Indians ahead 9-2.

With the game out of reach, Hart was able to score another six runs in the final three innings of play. Three of those runs came in the sixth inning when Justin Martinez came on as a sub and smacked a three-run double.

“A lot of credit has to go to Hart,” said Golden Valley head coach Matt Sorensen. “They are very well coached. Coach Ozella does a great job with those kids. For us, one through nine are all tough at-bats.”

The win moves Hart to 6-2 atop the Foothill League and drops Golden Valley to 0-8. Hart will face off against a tough Torrance team Saturday in the Redondo Tournament.

Golden Valley will take on Village Christian on Saturday.

“As long as we execute our pitches, we can compete with anybody,” Sorenson said. “The pressure offense that we run and the runs that we manufactured is a credit to our hitters.”