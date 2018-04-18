Hart boys lacrosse one step closer to milestone with win

By Haley Sawyer

At the end of last season, Hart boys lacrosse’s Jeremy Castellanos changed the background on his phone to a simple number: 10. The number of games that the Indians had hoped to win this season.

After the team’s 12-1 win over Beverly Hills at Hart on Wednesday, Hart is one step closer to that total.

“The kids have really worked hard this year and we had that one goal set since last year and we’re one win away from accomplishing what our goal was,” said Hart coach Tony Uebelhardt.

The Indians got to work early, running up a 5-0 score by the end of the first quarter. By halftime, it was 9-1, as Hart was scoring at a rate of nearly one goal every two minutes.

Jason Nunes ended the contest with six shots, four goals and three assists. Garrett Fricke followed with three goals on six shots and Will Knight had four shots and three goals.

Jacob Montes and Cheyne Burroughs also added two goals of their own.

Uebelhardt attributed the win to a well-conditioned and deep roster.

“Usually we end up running a lot more than other teams. We condition like crazy,” he said.

The win over Beverly Hills marked the third home game of the season for the Indians, who currently hold a 9-7 record. Next week, they’ll take on Royal and Simi Valley.

“We lost to Royal by one and we beat Simi Valley by one,” Uebelhardt said. “Those are going to be tight games for the week and we’re just trying to get ready for those two opponents.”

A win in either of those games would mean not just a change in phone wallpaper for Castellanos, but a change in momentum for the Hart lacrosse program as a whole.