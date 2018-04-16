Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’

8 mins ago

Hart High Theatre is proud to present ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

When: April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7 p.m., and April 28 & 29 @ 1 p.m.

Where: Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Cost: $10, tickets available at the door

When the draft selects rock star Conrad Birdie, his fans are devastated, but none more than struggling songwriter Albert Peterson whose song Birdie was just about to record. Albert’s longtime girlfriend, Rosie, pushes Albert to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television to a fan selected in a contest. The scheme works, with Birdie Fan Club President, Kim McAfee, declared the winner. Join these talented performers as they make a nostalgic return to 1958 in Sweet Apple, Ohio! This show is fun for the whole family!