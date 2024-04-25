Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning in Your Neighborhood

Spring heralds a time of renewal and rejuvenation, not just in the natural world, but within our homes and lives as well. The tradition of spring cleaning, deeply embedded in cultures around the globe, symbolizes more than the act of tidying and decluttering— it represents a chance to start fresh, to reevaluate and renew our living spaces.

Spring cleaning is more than a household chore in Santa Clarita – it also stretches outside to our neighborhoods, trails, paseos and parks. Do your part and mark your calendars for the biggest spring-cleaning opportunity of the year, the annual Neighborhood Clean Up! This day of service is a great way to help build a sense of community while volunteering right where you live to keep our city clean and green.

This year, the Neighborhood Clean Up will take place on Saturday, April 27, the day after Arbor Day. This event is unique in its approach, as it allows you to identify the locations you think could use a helping hand.

Interested residents can get started by visiting the events page on GreenSantaClarita.com, where you will find information on how to register and details about the event. There will be three locations available where residents can drive through and pick up cleaning supplies, including trash bags and gloves, on the morning of the event. You can choose from one of the following locations when you register online:

Canyon Country Park – 17615 Soledad Canyon Road.

Newhall Community Center – 22421 Market St.

Valencia Heritage Park – 24155 Newhall Ranch Road.

Cleaning supplies are available for pickup anytime between 8 and 11 a.m., on a first come, first served basis. Once you’ve got your supplies, you’re ready to hit the town and begin removing trash from any place of your choosing.

Keep in mind that trash bags will need to be disposed of in your residential bin or cart. To further emphasize the Arbor Day spirit, we will also be giving away a free bag of mulch, available for pickup at your selected location, while supplies last. This can be used to support any of your landscaping or gardening projects you have for this spring!

Residents who willingly engage with their community and dedicate their time and effort make events like the Neighborhood Clean Up possible. We appreciate every individual, family and community group that opts to participate in such events, contributing to the betterment of our wonderful city.

Along with the Neighborhood Clean Up, the city is proud to offer several citywide cleanup events like the annual River Rally and Community Day. Regardless of the time of year, be on the lookout for all of our volunteer opportunities by visiting SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or by following the city on our social media pages.

For more information about the Neighborhood Clean Up and other green events, projects or programs, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com or connect with us on our Green Santa Clarita pages on Facebook and Instagram. For questions, please contact our Environmental Services team by calling 661-286-0498 or emailing [email protected].

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].