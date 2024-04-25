College Briefs for April 25

Local students named to Pacific University dean’s list

Three local students have been named to the fall 2023 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Local students named to the list were Marc Leoj Cartagena, of Canyon Country, Lanie Lischke, of Newhall, and Sarah Metlen, of Santa Clarita.

Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. The university had campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Eugene, Oregon.

Local students earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2023 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following students received recognition:

• Sharon Tomei, junior, psychology, Agua Dulce.

• Savannah Stadtlander, freshman, psychology, Canyon Country.

• Emily Benavidez, freshman, psychology, Santa Clarita,

• Shane McClendon, junior, psychology, Santa Clarita.

• Andrew Sutherland, senior, business administration, Santa Clarita.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University” and ranked as the top Christian college in Oregon by The Wall Street Journal. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 14 masters and doctoral degrees.