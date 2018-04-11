Hart silences Saugus swim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On Wednesday afternoon at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, both Hart and Saugus brought the raucous as Indians won both the girls and boys meets, 115-55 and 128-42, respectively.

With Saugus’ band playing and Hart’s chants and beating of the buckets, the swimmers felt pumped to take part in today’s meet.

“During swim meets everyone builds off of each other,” said the Cents’ Viviana Raker. “Especially when we have the band (like today) we can just get pumped up with the music and it makes everyone happier and more excited.”

Unfortunately, Raker’s best individual finish was taking second-place in the 200-yard freestyle.

Hana Hattori was the Cents’ best individual girls swimmer, clocking 25.52 seconds to win the 50-yard freestyle.

Hart’s Taylor Toledo had a strong day, taking first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.27). She also helped the Indians to wins in the 400-yard freestyle relay (Toledo, Ellie Horst, Stephanie Skarshaug, Maxine Catig) and 200-yard medley relay (Toledo, Maxine Catig, Emily Niemi, Genesis Lewis).

Adding to the two wins in the group events, Catig also took first-place in the 100-yard backstroke (59.83).

“Taylor continues to impress in the butterfly, as well as Maxine in the backstroke — she’s kind of the class of the field,” said Hart head coach Steve Neale about the two swimmers.

Jonathan Quick impressed for the Hart boys, taking home first place in the 100-yard freestyle (53.87) and 500-yard freestyle (4:55.44) as well as wins in the 200-yard medley relay (Quick, Ryan Sevidal, Kyle Brill, Dawson Waage) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Quick, Ryan Sevidal, Dawson Waage, Cade Klement).

“I felt like it was a pretty good day,” said Quick about his performance. “The weather was really nice so I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing because we have a big meet against Valencia (next week).”

Fellow 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teammate Ryan Sevidal placed first in four events as well, winning the 100-yard backstroke and placing second in the 200-yard individual medley behind the Cents’ Justin Morsch.

With the first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (1:57.32), Morsch also took home first in the 100-yard freestyle (47.16) and group event 200-yard freestyle relay (Morsch, Cameron LaBrie, Tyler Tyau, Camden Powell).

“Not only is Justin a phenomenal athlete, but he’s an incredible young man,” said Cents’ head coach Jim Klipfel. “Since I’ve met him as a freshman, I’ve been impressed. When he is on a relay or when he is modeling his individual races you can see both the intensity of an athlete that fears nothing.”

Saugus will travel to Harvard-Westlake on Friday, while Hart faces off against Valencia April 17.

“We need to definitely work on making sure that we are giving a hundred percent. That’s going to be another phenomenal team, kind of like Hart in the water,” said Cents coach Krista Botton about the upcoming meet with Harvard-Westlake. “So many talented great kids, it will be a great one to pull out some of our best times and really look to having a fun and exciting away trip.”