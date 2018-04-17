Hart swim sweeps Valencia as Foothill League prelims approach
By Diego Marquez
1 min ago

With two more swim meets before Foothill League preliminaries, Valencia and Hart swim knew that it was going to be a dogfight in the dual meet Tuesday afternoon.

Both Hart teams swept, with the boys winning 102-68 and the girls winning by a tighter margin, 93-77.

“League prelims will be interesting because of how West Ranch and Valencia fare next week,” said Hart head coach Steve Neale. “If Valencia beats West Ranch, we will have three teams tied for first.”

Hart boys standout Jonathan Quick took home first place in the 100-yard butterfly (53.42 seconds) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:50.02), as well as the 200-yard medley relay (Quick, Kyle Brill, Ryan Sevidal, Dawson Waage) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Quick, Cade Klement, Ryan Sevidal, Maxwell Heyborne).

Dawson Waage also had a good day, winning with 200-yard medley relay and the 100-yard freestyle (48.38).

With an interesting strategy, in the last race of the day, Neale changed up the 400-yard freestyle relay A and B teams by assigning Dawson to race second on the B team. The strategy paid off as the Indians took home first and second in the race.

“This win is really big because last year they were really big competitors,” said Dawson about the big win over Valencia. “It’s looking really good for leagues this year (with) West Ranch being our main competition.”

For the Hart girls, Brooke Helgeson had a strong day, taking home first place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.48), the 500-yard freestyle (5:15.37) and a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay (Helgeson, Alyssa Hamilton, Gracie Hill, Hope Hill).

Taylor Toledo took home first in the 100-yard butterfly (59.67) and Maxine Catig took first in the 100-yard backstroke (59.26).

“I loved her… that was just guts in the 100 fly,” Neale said about Toledo. “That was just a ‘gutty’ swim against some quality swimmers.”

“This is a huge win preparing us for league,” said Toledo. “This is kind of the set time for whoever is going to win league and we are all pumped because this is the first time in a while that we have beaten Valencia.”

Even though the Vikings didn’t win the meet, they had some strong individual swimmers.

For the girls, Izabella Adame took first-place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.51) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.28). She also won in the 200-yard medley relay (Adame, Jin Young Yi, Emma Hiett, Allison Cho) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (Adame, Jin Young Yi, Julia Unas, Allison Cho).

For the Valencia boys, Joshua Lee took home three first-place finishes with wins in the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.36) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.81) as well as first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay (Lee, Dylan Perante, Ronit Shresta, Jacob Gibbs)

“It was a great meet against Hart today,” said Valencia head coach Kathryn Rosenast. “The Hart girls especially swam phenomenally and the boys did a really great job. We made a couple tactical mistakes with some false starts and DQ’s. It’s a learning experience. We go from here.”

Adding, “You’re never out until the end.”

Hart hosts on Canyon on the April 26. And Valencia will host West Ranch a day before on April 25.

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Hart swim sweeps Valencia as Foothill League prelims approach

1 min ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

With two more swim meets before Foothill League preliminaries, Valencia and Hart swim knew that it was going to be a dogfight in the dual meet Tuesday afternoon.

Both Hart teams swept, with the boys winning 102-68 and the girls winning by a tighter margin, 93-77.

“League prelims will be interesting because of how West Ranch and Valencia fare next week,” said Hart head coach Steve Neale. “If Valencia beats West Ranch, we will have three teams tied for first.”

Hart boys standout Jonathan Quick took home first place in the 100-yard butterfly (53.42 seconds) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:50.02), as well as the 200-yard medley relay (Quick, Kyle Brill, Ryan Sevidal, Dawson Waage) and 400-yard freestyle relay (Quick, Cade Klement, Ryan Sevidal, Maxwell Heyborne).

Dawson Waage also had a good day, winning with 200-yard medley relay and the 100-yard freestyle (48.38).

With an interesting strategy, in the last race of the day, Neale changed up the 400-yard freestyle relay A and B teams by assigning Dawson to race second on the B team. The strategy paid off as the Indians took home first and second in the race.

“This win is really big because last year they were really big competitors,” said Dawson about the big win over Valencia. “It’s looking really good for leagues this year (with) West Ranch being our main competition.”

For the Hart girls, Brooke Helgeson had a strong day, taking home first place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.48), the 500-yard freestyle (5:15.37) and a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay (Helgeson, Alyssa Hamilton, Gracie Hill, Hope Hill).

Taylor Toledo took home first in the 100-yard butterfly (59.67) and Maxine Catig took first in the 100-yard backstroke (59.26).

“I loved her… that was just guts in the 100 fly,” Neale said about Toledo. “That was just a ‘gutty’ swim against some quality swimmers.”

“This is a huge win preparing us for league,” said Toledo. “This is kind of the set time for whoever is going to win league and we are all pumped because this is the first time in a while that we have beaten Valencia.”

Even though the Vikings didn’t win the meet, they had some strong individual swimmers.

For the girls, Izabella Adame took first-place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.51) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.28). She also won in the 200-yard medley relay (Adame, Jin Young Yi, Emma Hiett, Allison Cho) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (Adame, Jin Young Yi, Julia Unas, Allison Cho).

For the Valencia boys, Joshua Lee took home three first-place finishes with wins in the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.36) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.81) as well as first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay (Lee, Dylan Perante, Ronit Shresta, Jacob Gibbs)

“It was a great meet against Hart today,” said Valencia head coach Kathryn Rosenast. “The Hart girls especially swam phenomenally and the boys did a really great job. We made a couple tactical mistakes with some false starts and DQ’s. It’s a learning experience. We go from here.”

Adding, “You’re never out until the end.”

Hart hosts on Canyon on the April 26. And Valencia will host West Ranch a day before on April 25.

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art Exhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
18
Wed
10:30 am Helpful Honda Pumps FREE GAS for...
Helpful Honda Pumps FREE GAS for...
Apr 18 @ 10:30 am – 2:00 pm
Drive a Hybrid? Get FREE GAS from Helpful Honda! The SoCal Honda Dealers are celebrating Earth Month and doing their part to help mother earth with 10 Days of Free Gas for Hybrid Drivers across[...]
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Apr 18 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Apr
19
Thu
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 19 – Apr 22 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 19 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
20
Fri
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]
7:00 pm Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Hart High School Presents ‘Bye, ... @ Hart High school Auditorium
Apr 20 @ 7:00 pm
Hart High School Presents 'Bye, Bye Birdie' @ Hart High school Auditorium | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Musical Coming April 2018! Hart High Theatre is proud to present Bye Bye Birdie! April 19, 20, 27 & 28 @ 7pm April 28 & 29 @ 1pm When the draft selects rock star[...]
Apr
21
Sat
all-day Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Co... @ Event Locations Vary
Apr 21 – Apr 24 all-day
BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW FOR COWBOY FESTIVAL CONCERTS – Locations, Times & Prices Vary 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers ticketed performances and special events Get ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances![...]