Mustangs complete comeback win against Hope International

By Diego Marquez

Last update: 58 mins ago

Staging a furious sixth-inning comeback against Hope International Friday, scoring five runs and tying the game, The Master’s University completed the come-from-behind win, 7-6.

Down 5-0 against Hope International (19-21, 11-17 GSAC), heading into the top of the sixth, shortstop Aaron Shackelford stepped to the plate.

Behind in the count 0-1, Shackelford hit a home run down the left-field line for the Mustangs’ first run of the game.

“Any home run is big and that kind of sparked things,” said head coach Monte Brooks. “We rode that pitcher out with a couple hits. He actually had a couple opportunities earlier in the game and we didn’t capitalize. We had a big inning.”

The Mustangs’ (22-17, 13-14 GSAC) rally was on.

The next two batters, Preston White and Kameron Quitno, who both went 2-for-4 on the day, hit singles putting men on first and second base.

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Josh Robinson hit a single that brought in one. Robinson ended the night 2-for-5.

The Royals’ lead shrunk to three runs at 5-2.

In a bizarre series of events after a Max Maitland single, two more Mustangs were able to score thanks to sly base running and throwing errors by the Royals.

“They didn’t capitalize on the run down and we were able to extend the inning with their miscues and that could have been a backbreaker,” Brooks said.

A couple batters later, Jaiden France leveled the game at five with an RBI single.

The damage was done and the Mustangs weren’t ready to let up quite yet.

The team scored two more runs one in the seventh and one in the eighth inning. Mustangs freshman pitcher Caleb Jaime only allowed one more run in the bottom of the eighth.

Heading into the last and final frame, the Mustangs led by one and would never relinquish the lead.

Getting the win, Jaime (1-0) pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on five hits and striking out nine batters.

“He was throwing well and missed some of his spots, but time and time and made quality pitches,” Brooks said. “He just competes every game. He has gotten technically sound and more confident with every game.”

The Mustangs conclude the three-game series with the Royals tomorrow with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Just play smart, play with a lot of enthusiasm and play wisely,” Brooks said of his team’s mentality for the games. “Our goals are to go through the tendencies of the opponent. We have struggled with some mental mistakes over the past few weeks and tonight we really proved something to ourselves.”

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Mustangs complete comeback win against Hope International

58 mins ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

Staging a furious sixth-inning comeback against Hope International Friday, scoring five runs and tying the game, The Master’s University completed the come-from-behind win, 7-6.

Down 5-0 against Hope International (19-21, 11-17 GSAC), heading into the top of the sixth, shortstop Aaron Shackelford stepped to the plate.

Behind in the count 0-1, Shackelford hit a home run down the left-field line for the Mustangs’ first run of the game.

“Any home run is big and that kind of sparked things,” said head coach Monte Brooks. “We rode that pitcher out with a couple hits. He actually had a couple opportunities earlier in the game and we didn’t capitalize. We had a big inning.”

The Mustangs’ (22-17, 13-14 GSAC) rally was on.

The next two batters, Preston White and Kameron Quitno, who both went 2-for-4 on the day, hit singles putting men on first and second base.

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Josh Robinson hit a single that brought in one. Robinson ended the night 2-for-5.

The Royals’ lead shrunk to three runs at 5-2.

In a bizarre series of events after a Max Maitland single, two more Mustangs were able to score thanks to sly base running and throwing errors by the Royals.

“They didn’t capitalize on the run down and we were able to extend the inning with their miscues and that could have been a backbreaker,” Brooks said.

A couple batters later, Jaiden France leveled the game at five with an RBI single.

The damage was done and the Mustangs weren’t ready to let up quite yet.

The team scored two more runs one in the seventh and one in the eighth inning. Mustangs freshman pitcher Caleb Jaime only allowed one more run in the bottom of the eighth.

Heading into the last and final frame, the Mustangs led by one and would never relinquish the lead.

Getting the win, Jaime (1-0) pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on five hits and striking out nine batters.

“He was throwing well and missed some of his spots, but time and time and made quality pitches,” Brooks said. “He just competes every game. He has gotten technically sound and more confident with every game.”

The Mustangs conclude the three-game series with the Royals tomorrow with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Just play smart, play with a lot of enthusiasm and play wisely,” Brooks said of his team’s mentality for the games. “Our goals are to go through the tendencies of the opponent. We have struggled with some mental mistakes over the past few weeks and tonight we really proved something to ourselves.”

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
9:00 am FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
SOME THINGS ARE TOO TOXIC TO TRASH! FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP IN SANTA CLARITA ON APRIL 7, 2018 County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household[...]
9:00 am The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
The Great Lice Egg Hunt @ Lice Clinics of America | Santa Clarita | California | United States
At Lice Clinics of America, we have successfully treated hundreds of thousands of lice infestations. We love helping families solve the problem of head lice. Once and For All. We are holding our 3rd annual[...]
10:00 am Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Story Time with Discovery Cube a... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Apr 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Story Time with Discovery Cube at Valencia Town Center What: Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and Discovery Cube Los Angeles for Story Time as we read the all-time classic picture book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”[...]
12:00 pm Better Health in 2018: Health Ap... @ Castaic Library
Better Health in 2018: Health Ap... @ Castaic Library
Apr 7 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Become a better you in the New Year by incorporating tech into your life. Attendees will also review must-have applications to download from the App Store to help change your health outlook. Learn about fitness,[...]
6:00 pm Next Up Presents Open Debate @ College of the Canyons Boykin-105
Next Up Presents Open Debate @ College of the Canyons Boykin-105
Apr 7 @ 6:00 pm
Next Up Presents Open Debate   What: Student run and student moderated open forum to discuss gun laws featuring CD 25 Congressional Candidates, Katie Hill, Jess Phoenix and Bryan Caforio. When: 6 p.m. Where: College of[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!