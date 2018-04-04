Prep baseball roundup: Garcia throws complete-game shutout in Saugus win

By Haley Sawyer

As Saugus baseball entered the fifth inning against Arroyo Grande, Bobby Garcia could feel the stakes rising.

He’d yet to allow a run in the Righetti Tournament game, and knew he had to keep his focus to give the Cents a shutout after the team fell to Cabrillo the day before.

“At first I didn’t really think about how many hits I had and what the situation was,” Garcia said. “As the game came to an end, I knew what the stakes were. I had to keep competing. I had the opportunity to have a great game.”

After throwing for seven complete innings, Garcia helped Saugus accomplish a 6-0 shutout on Wednesday – and only allowed one hit in the process.

“Primarily, just pound strikes,” the junior said of his mindset during the game. “I have a solid defense behind me. My job was to get strikes. I know my defense will back me up every pitch of the play.”

Garcia was used mostly in relief in his sophomore campaign, then worked his way into a starting role this season.

Although he acknowledges his personal advancements on the mound, he’s quick to point out the chemistry he’s developed with his defense.

“Instead of focusing on myself, I focus on what I can do to help improve other players,” Garcia said. “Just focusing on my defense behind me, I know they’re going to make plays.”

Offensively, Andrew Sharp and Tony Jacob each recorded a double, single and one RBI apiece in the game.

Saugus (6-6-1 overall, 3-2 in Foothill League) next plays Royal tomorrow as they continue tournament competition before resuming league play on April 11 against Valencia.

Woodbridge 5, Valencia 4 (9 innings)

Davis Cop, Lukas White, Owen Strader and Kyle Barileau each recorded two hits in the Ryan Lemmon Tournament loss. The Vikings left 12 men on base.

Jake Leahy pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

Valencia (7-9, 3-2) next plays at King of Riverside on Monday.

Vista Murrieta 6, West Ranch 3

The Wildcats dented the scoreboard early with two runs in the first inning, but the Broncos closed out the game strong with five runs in the seventh inning to take the win in the Boras Classic.

Ryan Camacho and Evan Gellatly each went 2-for-3 with one RBI apiece. Alex Burge pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and striking out seven.

West Ranch is 11-4 and 4-1 with the loss and resumes tournament play tomorow against Notre Dame.

Rialto 4, Canyon 3

Cebastian Arriaga led the Cowboys offensively, going 3-for-4 with one hit, one run and one RBI. Noah Blythe went 3-for-4 with one RBI in the Beaumont Spring Classic.

Canyon plays Colton tomorrow at 3 p.m. in tournament competition.

