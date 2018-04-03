Some Things Are Too Toxic To Trash! Free Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup in Santa Clarita on April 7, 2018

County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones at the next free Countywide Household Hazardous Waste Roundup.

The free Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup Program is brought to residents by the County of Los Angeles and presented by the Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County in cooperation with the City of Santa Clarita and the neighboring cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.

The College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

Saturday, April 7, 2018, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Public Works and the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County conduct more than 50 free Household Hazardous Waste and EWaste

Roundups annually throughout the County to provide residents with a convenient way to rid their homes of unwanted hazardous materials. Because hazardous waste can pollute the environment, it is illegal to discard these items in trashcans, sinks and storm drains. The Roundups are part of a campaign to promote public awareness of proper disposal practices of household hazardous and e-waste and to provide a convenient, free disposal option.

For further information, contact the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Works at

1-888-CLEAN LA or www.CleanLA.com or the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County at 1-800-238-0172 or www.lacsd.org.