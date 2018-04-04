Thursday Nights in Old Town Newhall – the Place to be!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

Love music? Cars? Comedy? Dancing? Games? Yummy food? Block parties? Art? Culture? Then your Thursday nights are officially booked! Grab your friends and family and come down to Old Town Newhall for a full slate of Thursdays@Newhall events. Presented by Valencia Auto Center, these innovative events offer free fun and entertainment with options that are sure to delight and inspire.

If you are like me and you love to dance – you are going to want to be at JAM Sessions. This toe-tapping, hand-clapping good time takes place the first Thursday of the month on the patio at the Old Town Newhall Library. The black and white checkered dance floor is rolled out and guests have the opportunity to learn a variety of dance styles as music is played by a live band. Some of the upcoming styles of dance include everything from line dancing to swing, and salsa to hip hop.

If you prefer to be entertained, instead of doing the entertaining, head down Main Street to The MAIN. There you will find a smorgasbord of entertainers at the 10 by 10 variety show, where 10 performers take the stage for 10 minutes each. Treat yourself to a medley of performances, from side-splitting comedy to mind-blowing magic.

For the second Thursday of every month we are mixing it up with a rotating slate of popular events. No matter what event it is, you are sure to have a good time. The Revved Up car show will be cruising back into town again – giving car enthusiasts a chance to check out the custom details making each car really special. Revved Up will take their turn on Main Street, followed by Art Walk, Game Night and Movies on Main. Make sure you check out ThursdaysAtNewhall.com to find out what will be featured when!

Even with all that variety, the recurring event each second Thursday is Note by Note at The Main. Come discover your new favorite musician in this showcase featuring professional and aspiring songwriters from right here in Santa Clarita. This is a great chance to get a preview of our up and coming local talent – and makes for the perfect date night!

Although all Thursdays@Newhall events are not to be missed, one of the most popular has to be our block party, which takes over Main Street the third Thursday of the month. Aptly named SENSES, because these events are designed to stimulate all five of yours, the themed events bring the fun in droves. This month’s SENSES theme is Cowboy Kickoff as we get ready for the 25th Anniversary of our world-famous Cowboy Festival. Grab your boots, cowboy hat and anything with fringe on it and be ready to learn some line dances to the music of a live country band. For those who are feeling adventurous, you can try for an eight second (or more) ride on the mechanical bull. We also will have vendors on site selling cowboy duds to make sure you are properly attired for the weekend’s Cowboy Festival!

We close out the month of Thursdays@Newhall events with a chance to learn about the arts. The ARTree Speaker Series will rotate with the popular New Heights Artist Development Series on the fourth Thursday. If you are interested in exploring your creative skills, looking for inspiration or just want to hear tips and stories from influential artists, these fascinating opportunities are for you!

I am so proud of the revitalization that has taken place in our premiere arts and entertainment district of Old Town Newhall. Every time you visit you will find a new shop to explore, a new restaurant to try out, a new Thursdays@Newhall event to inspire you and soon…a new parking garage in which to park! I encourage all of you to take advantage of the amazing entertainment, art and cultural opportunities awaiting you in Old Town Newhall. Be sure to check out ThursdaysAtNewhall.com for the full line up of events and I’ll see you on Main Street!

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.