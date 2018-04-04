Thursday Nights in Old Town Newhall – the Place to be!

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

Revved Up - on Main Street. (Thursdays@Newhall). Courtesy photo

By Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

Love music? Cars? Comedy? Dancing? Games? Yummy food? Block parties? Art? Culture? Then your Thursday nights are officially booked! Grab your friends and family and come down to Old Town Newhall for a full slate of Thursdays@Newhall events. Presented by Valencia Auto Center, these innovative events offer free fun and entertainment with options that are sure to delight and inspire.

If you are like me and you love to dance – you are going to want to be at JAM Sessions. This toe-tapping, hand-clapping good time takes place the first Thursday of the month on the patio at the Old Town Newhall Library. The black and white checkered dance floor is rolled out and guests have the opportunity to learn a variety of dance styles as music is played by a live band. Some of the upcoming styles of dance include everything from line dancing to swing, and salsa to hip hop.

If you prefer to be entertained, instead of doing the entertaining, head down Main Street to The MAIN. There you will find a smorgasbord of entertainers at the 10 by 10 variety show, where 10 performers take the stage for 10 minutes each. Treat yourself to a medley of performances, from side-splitting comedy to mind-blowing magic.

For the second Thursday of every month we are mixing it up with a rotating slate of popular events. No matter what event it is, you are sure to have a good time. The Revved Up car show will be cruising back into town again – giving car enthusiasts a chance to check out the custom details making each car really special. Revved Up will take their turn on Main Street, followed by Art Walk, Game Night and Movies on Main. Make sure you check out ThursdaysAtNewhall.com to find out what will be featured when!

Even with all that variety, the recurring event each second Thursday is Note by Note at The Main. Come discover your new favorite musician in this showcase featuring professional and aspiring songwriters from right here in Santa Clarita. This is a great chance to get a preview of our up and coming local talent – and makes for the perfect date night!

Although all Thursdays@Newhall events are not to be missed, one of the most popular has to be our block party, which takes over Main Street the third Thursday of the month. Aptly named SENSES, because these events are designed to stimulate all five of yours, the themed events bring the fun in droves. This month’s SENSES theme is Cowboy Kickoff as we get ready for the 25th Anniversary of our world-famous Cowboy Festival. Grab your boots, cowboy hat and anything with fringe on it and be ready to learn some line dances to the music of a live country band. For those who are feeling adventurous, you can try for an eight second (or more) ride on the mechanical bull. We also will have vendors on site selling cowboy duds to make sure you are properly attired for the weekend’s Cowboy Festival!

We close out the month of Thursdays@Newhall events with a chance to learn about the arts. The ARTree Speaker Series will rotate with the popular New Heights Artist Development Series on the fourth Thursday. If you are interested in exploring your creative skills, looking for inspiration or just want to hear tips and stories from influential artists, these fascinating opportunities are for you!

I am so proud of the revitalization that has taken place in our premiere arts and entertainment district of Old Town Newhall. Every time you visit you will find a new shop to explore, a new restaurant to try out, a new Thursdays@Newhall event to inspire you and soon…a new parking garage in which to park!  I encourage all of you to take advantage of the amazing entertainment, art and cultural opportunities awaiting you in Old Town Newhall. Be sure to check out ThursdaysAtNewhall.com for the full line up of events and I’ll see you on Main Street!

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Revved Up - on Main Street. (Thursdays@Newhall). Courtesy photo

Thursday Nights in Old Town Newhall – the Place to be!

1 min ago
Signal Contributor

By Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean

Love music? Cars? Comedy? Dancing? Games? Yummy food? Block parties? Art? Culture? Then your Thursday nights are officially booked! Grab your friends and family and come down to Old Town Newhall for a full slate of Thursdays@Newhall events. Presented by Valencia Auto Center, these innovative events offer free fun and entertainment with options that are sure to delight and inspire.

If you are like me and you love to dance – you are going to want to be at JAM Sessions. This toe-tapping, hand-clapping good time takes place the first Thursday of the month on the patio at the Old Town Newhall Library. The black and white checkered dance floor is rolled out and guests have the opportunity to learn a variety of dance styles as music is played by a live band. Some of the upcoming styles of dance include everything from line dancing to swing, and salsa to hip hop.

If you prefer to be entertained, instead of doing the entertaining, head down Main Street to The MAIN. There you will find a smorgasbord of entertainers at the 10 by 10 variety show, where 10 performers take the stage for 10 minutes each. Treat yourself to a medley of performances, from side-splitting comedy to mind-blowing magic.

For the second Thursday of every month we are mixing it up with a rotating slate of popular events. No matter what event it is, you are sure to have a good time. The Revved Up car show will be cruising back into town again – giving car enthusiasts a chance to check out the custom details making each car really special. Revved Up will take their turn on Main Street, followed by Art Walk, Game Night and Movies on Main. Make sure you check out ThursdaysAtNewhall.com to find out what will be featured when!

Even with all that variety, the recurring event each second Thursday is Note by Note at The Main. Come discover your new favorite musician in this showcase featuring professional and aspiring songwriters from right here in Santa Clarita. This is a great chance to get a preview of our up and coming local talent – and makes for the perfect date night!

Although all Thursdays@Newhall events are not to be missed, one of the most popular has to be our block party, which takes over Main Street the third Thursday of the month. Aptly named SENSES, because these events are designed to stimulate all five of yours, the themed events bring the fun in droves. This month’s SENSES theme is Cowboy Kickoff as we get ready for the 25th Anniversary of our world-famous Cowboy Festival. Grab your boots, cowboy hat and anything with fringe on it and be ready to learn some line dances to the music of a live country band. For those who are feeling adventurous, you can try for an eight second (or more) ride on the mechanical bull. We also will have vendors on site selling cowboy duds to make sure you are properly attired for the weekend’s Cowboy Festival!

We close out the month of Thursdays@Newhall events with a chance to learn about the arts. The ARTree Speaker Series will rotate with the popular New Heights Artist Development Series on the fourth Thursday. If you are interested in exploring your creative skills, looking for inspiration or just want to hear tips and stories from influential artists, these fascinating opportunities are for you!

I am so proud of the revitalization that has taken place in our premiere arts and entertainment district of Old Town Newhall. Every time you visit you will find a new shop to explore, a new restaurant to try out, a new Thursdays@Newhall event to inspire you and soon…a new parking garage in which to park!  I encourage all of you to take advantage of the amazing entertainment, art and cultural opportunities awaiting you in Old Town Newhall. Be sure to check out ThursdaysAtNewhall.com for the full line up of events and I’ll see you on Main Street!

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Apr
4
Wed
3:00 pm American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
American Red Cross Blood Drive @ The Church On The Way Santa Clarita
Apr 4 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Are you looking for a way to give back to the community? Come donate blood on March 4th give the gift of life to 3 people, and have a cookie and some juice. We will[...]
Apr
6
Fri
8:30 am Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Community Blood Drive @ Tournament Players Club (TPC)
Apr 6 @ 8:30 am – 2:30 pm
According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood donation every two seconds in the United States but less than ten percent of eligible donors donate each year. To help support patients in need[...]
12:00 pm 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
10 Year Anniversary Celebration ... @ Salmassian Orthodontics
Apr 6 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
10 Year Anniversary Celebration - Salmassian Orthodontics @ Salmassian Orthodontics | Santa Clarita | California | United States
” Salmassian Orthodontics has been servicing the orthodontic needs of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2008. Being one of Santa Clarita’s few Board Certified Orthodontists, Dr. Salmassian and his team at Salmassian Orthodontics pride themselves[...]
6:00 pm Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bingo Games and Taco Bar @ Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm
The Italian Catholic Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Bingo Games and a Taco Bar at OLPH Hall, 23233 Lyons Ave in Newhall. Friday, April 6, 6 p.m. $25 per person. Call[...]
8:00 pm Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Live Musical Performances, Fri &... @ Double Trouble Wine Room
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
Live Musical Performances Friday, 8 p.m.:  Honey Pig. Country Swing Vocal Trio. Saturday, 8 p.m.: The Zach Alwin / Steve Denning Project. Funk, Soul and Pop! Double Trouble Wine Room, 24338 Main Street, Newhall Free!
Apr
7
Sat
8:30 am Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Shot Doctor Basketball Shooting ... @ Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Apr 7 @ 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
Learn to shoot correctly and confidently from Greg Hayes, former UCLA coach and current LA Clippers youth coach. Learn through video analysis, form shooting, touch development, footwork drills, and contests. Each camper will receive a[...]
9:00 am FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARD... @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot
Apr 7 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP @ College of the Canyons, South Parking Lot | Santa Clarita | California | United States
SOME THINGS ARE TOO TOXIC TO TRASH! FREE COUNTYWIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND E-WASTE ROUNDUP IN SANTA CLARITA ON APRIL 7, 2018 County of Los Angeles residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household[...]