West Ranch girls, Saugus boys win in dual meet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Wildcats girls track and field team defeated the Centurions 71.5-64.5, while the Cents boys came out victorious, 79-57 on Friday.

For the girls, Saugus’ Mariah Castillo clocked five minutes, 12.66 seconds in the 1600 meters and Abbey Bryant ran a time of 15.31 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles.

On the boys’ side, Centurions’ Zach Turner ended with a time of 51.91 seconds in the 400 meters, Juan Enciso ran a time of 2:01.16 seconds in the 800 meters and Kodi Oshiro ran a time of 23.38 seconds in the 200-meter race.

Wildcats girls, London Lewis ended with a time of 58.56 seconds in the 400, Hailey Hunt won the 400×100 meter relay, 100-meter and 200-meter, Shelbi Schauble won in the long jump, triple jump and was part of the 400×100 relay with Hunt. Natalie Ramirez took home first in the shot put and discus.

West Ranch’s Danny Bryant won shot put and discus, Mya Davis had impressive times in both the 100 meter and 300-meter hurdles with times of 15.94 seconds and 41.83 seconds, respectively, and Timothy Sterkel ran the 1600 in 4:28.19 seconds.

West Ranch girls will take on Valencia girls track and field for the Foothill League title on Thursday at 3 p.m.