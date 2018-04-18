Zonta Women in Service Awards

Gene Dorio, Santa Clarita Contributor
After four days of storms and clouds surrounding Santa Clarita, the weather cleared with a sunburst on the early spring morning of March 24.
Celebrated that morning was the Zonta Club’s 34th Annual Women in Service awards at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia.
Seventeen women were nominated by their organizations for the Outstanding Women of the Community Carmen Sarro Award. This award honors the memory of Zontian Carmen Sarro who was known “for her dedication to and enthusiasm for service” to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Each nominee shared their volunteer experience with the audience and the role their group plays in the SCV. One stated “we are the patchwork of a quilt that holds the community together.” Others provided personal motivation after a life-altering challenge.
Nominees were multi-generational, inspiring the celebrants of how volunteer women have strengthened the backbone of our community and set the groundwork for the future.
Nancy Coulter from the American Cancer Society was honored with the award. For decades she has provided loving care for those afflicted with a daunting disease, bringing comfort and assistance to patients and families. She has not only devoted time in her efforts, but also expertise with a sprinkle of compassion and empathy for Santa Clarita cancer patients.
Other nominees were:
Gayle Abril Nolet, Assistance League
Susan Beesley, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation
Nancy Butler, Thank a Vet Golf
Tess Carlos-Miku, SCV Senior Center
Robin Clough, American Association of University Women
Shauna Criner, SCV Junior Chamber International
Suzanne Duncombe, Domestic Violence Center
Lisa Eichman, WISH Education Foundation
Holly Hanlin, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary
Laura Kirchhoff, Circle of Hope
Kim Kurowski, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita
Lorraine Murphy, SCV Rotary Club
Caroline Orozco Hernandez, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center
Liuvia Partida, Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Sheryl Schultz, SRD – Straightening Reins
Penny Upton, SCV Safe Rides
On this fresh spring day, the sun shone brightly on those who indeed are the patchwork of a quilt that holds the Santa Clarita Valley together.