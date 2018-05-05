Assemblymen Acosta, Lackey speak openly with local residents
Dante Acosta and Tom Lackey speak during a town hall open forum/ Skylar Barti The Signal
By Skylar Barti
Assemblymen Dante Acosta,R-Santa Clarita, and Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, invited the community to have coffee and speak openly about the issues in California that are important to them.

Over a dozen residents gathered at The Centre at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex to ask Acosta and Lackey questions about issues ranging from crime to taxes and to transportation.

Dante Acosta and Tom Lackey speak during a town hall open forum/ Skylar Barti The Signal

Acosta opened the town hall with a brief telling of his background and thoughts on policy, before allowing anyone to ask questions.

Lackey arrived a bit later due to traffic on the 14 freeway but quickly moved to talking about his background in law enforcement and his positions on the public safety board in Sacramento.

Some of the questions that were asked pertained to the specifics of how certain laws worked, such as the new gas tax that was passed in 2017.

Dante Acosta and Tom Lackey speak during a town hall open forum/ Skylar Barti The Signal

Acosta explained the pitfalls of the tax, detailing how the funds were not going to road widening and traffic alleviation but to road repair and fixing park facilities. Acosta would also mention the current campaign for the ballot measure to repeal the gas tax increase.

Tom Lackey speaks during a town hall open forum/ Skylar Barti The Signal

Lackey told the crowd after arriving that,”We do these events not just to speak to you but to hear what you have to say.”

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Dante Acosta and Tom Lackey speak during a town hall open forum/ Skylar Barti The Signal

