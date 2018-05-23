Assistance League Donates Teddy Bears to HMNH

By Helen Barlow, Santa Clarita Contributor

The Teddy Bear Patrol of Assistance League Santa Clarita donated 100 teddy bears to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Hospital personnel will give them to their patients to bring comfort. Teddy Bear Patrol is the oldest philanthropic program of our chapter. Beginning in 1989, Assistance League Santa Clarita has provided teddy bears to be placed in all the first responder vehicles in the Santa Clarita Valley. We have been pleased to hear many stories about how our bears have brought comfort and relieved fears in traumatic situations.

We thank our community partner, Camelot Movers, for their assistance.