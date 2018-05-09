Canyon Country Optimist Club’s 8th Annual Charity Auction

The 8th Annual Canyon Country Optimist Club’s Charity Quarter Auction, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Optimist Foundation was held on March 10, and was a huge success. Over $34,000 was raised, and all proceeds will be used to benefit youth and in-need families in our community. They will be used to help fund, the 2018 Santa Clarita Optimist Foundation’s Safety Town Camps, Junior Blind Olympics, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Childhood Cancer, the Santa Clarita Special Olympics, Santa Clarita Valley Scholarship Foundation, the Optimist Youth Home, Light the Night walk, Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation’s S.C.O.R.E. program, Boy Scout Troop #58, Carousel Ranch, Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, California Highway Patrol “Teddy Bears on Patrol” program, Multiple Sclerosis Society, Sierra Vista Junior High School Library, and School on Wheels. In addition, the Foundation and Club provide financial aid to local families in need and other local youth-serving programs.

One guest added — “This was the 6th Optimist Auction we’ve attended, and once again, we had a great time – a variety of auctions, good food and fun! We’ll definitely be back next year!”