Foothill League girls throwers continue to impress at CIF-SS Masters Meet

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

TORRANCE – The Foothill League girls throwers just don’t stop.

After sweeping in discus and taking first and second in the CIF-Southern Section finals a week prior, the trio of Shyann Franklin, Natalie Ramirez and Gabby Sanchez repeated their success at the CIF-SS Masters Meet at El Camino College on Saturday.

All three will be moving on to the CIF state meet in their respective events.

In discus, Ramirez of West Ranch set a new Foothill League record and secured first place with a throw of 155 feet, 10 inches on her final attempt.

“I just wanted to get a mark out there, get my first three throws so I could get my second three throws. One step at a time,” Ramirez said. “The last one in disc, I was like, I’m already in, so I might as well just go for it and I felt it and it felt so good.”

Canyon’s Sanchez came in fourth at 132-09 and Golden Valley’s Franklin was fifth at 132-08.

“It was just all about getting a mark or qualifying in the top six in order to continue at state and I’m glad all three of the Foothill League competitors were able to do so,” said Sanchez, who will be making her second appearance at the state meet.

The Foothill League came out on top in the girls shot put, taking the top two spots. Ramirez threw 44-08.75 for first and Franklin threw 44-04.75 for second.

All three throwers will be heading to the CIF state meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis on Friday and Saturday.

“I think we’re a very strong league,” Sanchez said. “And I just love how we’re always supporting each other and always there giving each other tips and picking each other up. I feel like that’s important.”