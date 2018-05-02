Gil Mertz: Media hit new low

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I didn’t waste a moment of my life watching the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner but seeing a clip of WHCAD President Margaret Talev refer to Hillary Clinton as “OUR” president as the media cheered, or hearing about the vulgar and hate-filled rants from so-called comedienne, Michelle Wolf, was not the worst of it. We’ve come to expect this kind of disturbing behavior from the media.

The most offensive part was the Merriman Smith Award given to CNN for their non-stop gossip and conspiracy theories about President Trump and his administration. The award was based on the disgraced “dossier” which was totally made up, was paid for by the DNC and the Clinton campaign in collusion with Russian operatives, and illegally leaked to the press to defame a political opponent.

And here’s the worst part. The media not only ignored the facts surrounding the lies and corruption at the highest levels of this story, they actually gave themselves an award for endlessly spreading misinformation while refusing to report the truth.

Judges for the Merriman Smith Award said, “Thanks to this CNN investigation, “the dossier” is now part of the lexicon. The depth of reporting demonstrated in these remarkable and important pieces, and the constant updates as new information continued to be uncovered showed breaking news reporting at its best.”

For a media whose reports are over 90% negative about this president, it is no wonder that they would consider CNN’s obsession over a made-up story to hurt Donald Trump as “reporting at its best”. Somewhere Edward R. Murrow is turning in his grave. Just when I thought the media couldn’t possibly sink any lower, they found a way.

Gil Mertz

Former Santa Clarita Valley resident