In memory of Paul Walker Car Hangout drives into College of the Canyons

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

To honor the late actor Paul Walker West Coast auto racing enthusiasts, “Fast & Furious” fans and his family and friends are gathering for the inaugural In Memory of Paul Car Hangout.

The hangout is revving up to start on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons stadium parking.

The hangout will feature Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, “Fast & Furious” stars and other celebrity actors, actresses and professional athletes. Cars built in Santa Clarita for the “Fast & Furious” movies and other celebrity cars, like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Hummer, will be shown alongside other classic and imported cars, car accessories and food vendors.

All proceeds collected from the event will benefit Reach Out WorldWide, a nonprofit that Walker started in 2010 to aid first-responders who tackle disasters around the world.

“The Car Hangout In Memory of Paul is such a great event because it will bring people together for a wonderful cause while they have a great time seeing all kinds of special, one-of-a-kind cars,” said Chris Lee, Santa Clarita-based entrepreneur and event organizer. “For a guy or girl who loves cars, and loves the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies, this is a dream come true.”

Walker was killed on Nov 30 2013, when he was riding with Roger Rodas in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. The two crashed on Hercules Drive in Valencia where Walker was for a Fundraising event for Reach Out WorldWide.