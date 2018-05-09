Join SCV Water for Open House

To celebrate California’s Water Awareness month, SCV Water will hold its annual Open House on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event is for all SCV residents and provides information and tips on water-saving tools and practices. It will be held at Central Park and at the SCV Water conservation garden and patio located above the park.

Vendors will showcase products and services focused on water efficiency, landscape ideas and services, and environmental sustainability. Special programs will include a composting workshop, Ranger Frank and his Wild Friends, and a children’s water conservation show called

“H2O, Where Did You Go?”

Free popcorn, frozen lemonade and free face painting will be offered, and guests can enjoy the conservation garden, with its beautiful view of the valley. A free trolley will run between the park and the garden throughout the event.

Central Park is located at: 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. For a complete schedule of events, look for the “In the Spotlight” section at yourSCVWater.com.