Marilyn Searcy: In support of Kellar

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

In response to Bruce McFarland’s opinion article in Tuesday’s Signal bashing Bob Kellar because Bob believes Santa Clarita will be much safer not being a sanctuary city. Yes, Bruce, he is absolutely right. How many more tragedies do you have to read about or see on the news about yet another killing by an illegal immigrant? Do you not care about the harm that causes the loved ones of their loss? You’re OK with having a sanctuary city so they (the illegals) can be protected after they murder someone?

I along with so many others are definitely not! Also, when Bob said he was a “proud racist” that was said because he was called a racist because of what he believes in, which is keeping our city safe. That Mr. McFarland shouldn’t be embarrassing at all. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. Why do people want to reward someone who is doing something illegal? Now that is embarrassing.

You go Bob Kellar! It’s all common sense.

Marilyn Searcy

Valencia