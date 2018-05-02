Saugus baseball beats Golden Valley with walk-off hit

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Squeaking out a one-run win Wednesday afternoon, Saugus baseball defeated Golden Valley at Saugus, 4-3.

Behind Anthony Ramirez’s walk-off hit, it took all seven innings for the Centurions to knock off the Grizzlies.

“He got a good pitch to hit and he drove it in the gap and we needed that,” said Saugus head coach Carl Grissom. “Everybody can beat everybody on any given day in the Foothill League and (Golden Valley) gave us everything they had for seven innings. Credit goes to coach Sorensen.”

Scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, capped by Andy Vierra’s two-run home run, Saugus (11-11-1 overall, 6-6 in Foothill League) looked like it would cruise to their second win over Golden Valley.

But Golden Valley (9-14, 0-10) had other plans, bringing in three runs over the course of the fifth and sixth innings the Grizzlies battled back to tie the game at three.

Grizzlies’ Chandler Smith hit a two-run double in the fifth to begin the scoring, while Logan Rightmyer added another run on an RBI single in the sixth.

Getting out of the sixth inning allowing the one run, Centurion’s pitcher Davis Brown composed himself and pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits and striking out four.

“He’s been huge for us time and time again,” Grissom said about his pitcher. “He definitely has a bright future with all the hard work and passion he puts into the game.”

Heading back home to complete the season series with Saugus on Friday, Grizzlies head coach Matt Sorensen was proud of his team and how they battled.

“Solid performance, couldn’t be more proud of my guys,” Sorensen said. “I really feel our three guys — Logan Rightmyer, Roy Carter and Cameron Pfafman — did a great job on the mound to give us a chance and Matt Broadwater did a good job behind the plate.”

The teams will play one final time completing the season series at Golden Valley on Friday at 3:30 p.m.