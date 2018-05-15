Saugus Spartan Youth Football hosts registration and fundraiser

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Fundamentals, sportsmanship and football.

The Saugus Spartan Youth Football Organization is holding a registration/fundraising event on today from 6-8 p.m. at Presidente Restaurant in Saugus. Still accepting players between the ages of six and 14 for the 2018 season that runs from July through November, players and parents will have the opportunity to meet with coaches and other interested players.

“It’s a restaurant fundraiser where the coaches will be able to talk to prospective players, do some equipment fitting and for the community to come out and support,” said Saugus Spartan Youth Football board member James Temple.

Coaches from every division including Jeff Martin, Jeremy Perkins, Carmelo Flores, Rich Quesada, Steve Hooper and Tony Moore will all be on hand to answer any questions as well as onsite registrations for players.

It is noted that Saugus Spartan Youth Football sent three of their six teams to the superbowl last year, with the “Mighty Mites” (ages 6-8) winning the championship in their division.

“We have been around for nine years and our focus is to teach kids how to play sports in a safe way. We try and teach fundamentals, sportsmanship and overall to build good adults,” Temple said.

The Saugus Spartan Youth Football Organization’s mission is to teach football fundamentals and good sportsmanship in a positive, encouraging environment to players between the ages of six and 14. Everything we do in this program is for the betterment of all our participants.

“We accomplish our mission by continually striving to become better coaches, parents and fans.”

For more information, visit www.allsparta.org or contact us at info@allsparta.org.