SCV schools join nationwide celebration for Teacher’s Appreciation Week

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Students, parents and schools are recognizing the valuable work of teachers during national Teacher Appreciation Week, which kicks off Monday, and Teacher Appreciation Day, which will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Plum Canyon is one of the various schools in the Santa Clarita Valley that will recognize the teachers who work hard to educate, nurture and enlighten the young minds of tomorrow.

“Every year, we celebrate Teachers Appreciation Week,” Principal Mary Mann said, “because our parents and community recognize all that teachers do for us, whether it’s the time they spend preparing lessons or the extra money they spend on supplies.”

Nearly every district in the SCV has festivities planned for the teachers at its schools. Districts such as Hart and Castaic Union each passed resolutions declaring May 6-12 as Week of the Teacher, and the Saugus Union School District celebrated Teachers of the Year from each school site during a teacher’s recognition ceremony.

Students at Plum Canyon will present hand picked flowers from the school’s garden to their teachers on Tuesday.

“It’s so funny to see them run in a full sprint with both arms swinging in the air as all but one or two pedals hit the floor,” Mann said. “The young students who forgot gifts will rush over to their pencil box and pull out a sticker or post-it to offer.”

The annual tradition is one her favorites, she added. “Teachers were also treated to a huge breakfast Monday, which included eggs, pastries, coffee and, even, cream, which is a big deal around here — because we never have time to stop and put it in our drinks.”

Mann said the SCV community does a great job of recognizing the valuable work of teachers, citing the parents who go through the effort to organize lunches, like the Taco Truck at Plum Canyon on Wednesday or the Sweet Beams Ice Cream at Northlake Hills on May 16.

“I can’t even begin to describe the feelings you’ll witness during the week,” Mann said. The sign hanging in the teacher’s lounge and the taco truck scheduled on Wednesday are a small token of appreciation for the wonderful work teacher’s do on a daily basis.