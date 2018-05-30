Spring Fever at Oakmont

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

On June 9-10, 20 artists from Santa Clarita Artists Association will exhibit at the Oakmont Senior Living lobby and courtyard. Gourmet appetizers, pastries and drinks will be served from 11-3 p.m. This fun event, featuring original fine art in a variety of media, along with live musical entertainment, is free to art lovers and friends. Kindly RSVP to 661-295-2025 or send email to santa-claritamarketing@oakmontmg.com.

“We at SCAA always look forward to this annual event at Oakmont, where we showcase our spring art pieces to the residents and the community for two fun days!” said President Zony Gordon.

“There will be music and food, and an abundance of art for everyone!” said Mary Dembkowski, Marketing Director for Oakmont. The residents at Oakmont enjoy meeting and chatting with the artists, viewing their artwork and listening to music.”

Oakmont of Santa Clarita is located at 28650 Newhall Ranch Rd. in Santa Clarita. Call 661-347-0051 for information. For art club information you can also visit:

http://www.santaclaritaartists.org/