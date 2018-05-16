Watercolor Demo at Barnes & Noble

Joseph Cibere will demonstrate watercolor in his unique loose style, at the May 21 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd. in Valencia.

Cibere’s painting style and art demonstrates his love of nature and wilderness. His abstract realism paintings integrate strong design and balance with a sense of illusion and have appeared in “Watercolor Magazine” and in the International Artists book “The Watercolor Sky and Cloud Techniques of 23 International Artists“.

“The challenge is to know when to stop and let the medium take over,” said Cibere. “That’s why the most successful paintings seem almost effortless. You only have to paint half a painting and let the medium paint the rest. The biggest cause for failure is trying to do too much. I love to use primal colors…basic red, yellow and blue.”

Cibere is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society and his work is in corporate and private collections.

His studio where he teaches Saturday workshops is at Studio Channel Islands Art Center. See: https://www.joeciberewatercolors.com. He also has on-line classes at: joecibere.teachable.com.

Come early, standing room only by 6:30. See www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.