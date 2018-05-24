Weekly Senior Calendar May 24

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

SCV Senior Center – 22900 Market Street, Newhall, 661-259-9444,

Contact: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org

Ongoing Events

Computer, Phone, & Tablet Assistance: Monday and Tuesday 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Crochet Class: First and Third Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.

Chair Exercise Class: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

Jewelry Making Class: First and Third Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Fitness Class with Linda Bennett: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Creative Writing Class – Mondays, 2-3:30 p.m.

Flex & Flow Yoga Class: Monday and Wednesday, 4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

Beginning Tai-Chi: Tuesday and Thursday, 8 – 8:40 a.m.

Emotional Support Group: Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Grief Support Group: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tai Chi: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:40 – 9:30 a.m.

French Class: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Zumba Gold: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 3:30 – 4:14 p.m.

Bingo at the SCV Senior Center – First and third Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) and Fourth Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Other Events

Finding your Inner Skills and On-The-Job Training Opportunities for Seniors

What: Special guest presenter Joel Morgan is Regional Director of Workforce & Career Development at America’s Job Center of California. He assists local residents in accessing employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market. Mr. Morgan will discuss paid on-the-job training opportunities which are currently available for seniors as well as finding your inner skills. Join the SCV Senior Center 2 nd Career Center every fourth Wednesday at 10 a.m. to explore opportunities and discuss the job market and what you need to do to re-enter the workforce -even part-time.

Career Center every fourth Wednesday at 10 a.m. to explore opportunities and discuss the job market and what you need to do to re-enter the workforce -even part-time. When: Wednesday, May 23, 10–11 a.m.

Where: SCV Senior Center, Rooms A1 and A2, 22900 Market Street, Newhall

Cost: No charge

More info: Contact: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org, 661-259-9444

Silvertones Presents ‘TV Themes: Old and New-ish Concert’

What: Do you remember Saturday-morning cartoons in B&W, Sunday evening with Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color, or the lush sounds of Lawrence Welk and his champagne music makers? Join the Silvertones as we relive some of our happiest television memories, featuring TV show themes from the Fifties through the Eighties.

When: Thursday, May 24, 2:45-4:30 p.m.

Where: Dining Room, SCV Senior Center, 22900 Market Street, Newhall

Cost: No charge, donations accepted. Light refreshments will be served.

More info: Robin Clough, 661-259-9444

Navigating the VA System with Special Presenter Stewart Liff

What: Comprehensive VA benefit information for Veterans & dependents will be presented by Stewart Liff, former Chief of the U.S. Veterans Benefits Administration Human Resources Division. He is the recipient of the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service and many other awards. Mr. Liff will share his expertise and knowledge on a broad range of topics including compensation, pension, insurance, and having a representative.

When: Wednesday, June 6, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: SCV Senior Center, Rooms A1 and A2, 22900 Market Street, Newhall, CA 91321

Cost: No charge

More info: Robin Clough rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org 661-259-9444

Senior Lunch at Friendly Valley Methodist Church

What: If you are a senior and live in or around the Friendly Valley Country Club, you are invited to lunch here at the Friendly Valley Methodist Church for meals provided by the Santa Clarita Senior Center.

When: Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Friendly Valley Methodist Church, 19246 Avenue Of The Oaks, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $3.50

More info: If you live in Friendly Valley and need transportation, call our tram service at 661-252-2666.

Silvertone Singers Weekly Meeting

What: Renew your love of singing and performing older tunes. The SCV Senior Center’s volunteer chorus, the Silvertone Singers, invites singers of all skill levels to come to weekly rehearsals and regular performances.

When: Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Newhall Community Center, Market St., Newhall

More info: Call Joan Peterson, secretary, at 661-252-0988.

SCV Men of Harmony Singing Group

What: The SCV Men of Harmony are looking for singers of all levels and vocal ranges to join us in singing four-part harmony.

When: Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley Street, Santa Clarita.

More info: Dave Norman at 661-259-6109. Call for apartment entry info.

SCV Senior Center Seeking Volunteers