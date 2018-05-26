Wildcats’ Schauble qualifies for CIF state meet in triple jump

By Diego Marquez

57 mins ago

TORRANCE — Jumping up and throwing her arms up in the air, West Ranch’s Shelbi Schauble set a new personal record in the girls triple jump at the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet at El Camino College on Saturday.

Schauble qualified for the CIF state meet with a jump of 38 feet, 8.25 inches, beating her previous personal best which was 38-4 set at the Arcadia Invitational.

Scratching her first jump, Schauble was able to regain her composure and successfully make the next two jumps at 36-11 and 38-00, respectively. She then followed up by scratching her fourth and fifth jumps setting up a dramatic sixth and final jump at 38-08 that would determine if she went through to state.

“I just knew somehow that I would get there,” Schauble said. “…It came down to that sixth jump and I was literally, like, crying after that fifth scratch like please just give it to me and it all came together. I never thought I would get this far and it’s such an amazing feeling.”

The first-year triple jumper finished seventh in the event and still thinks that she has to refine her craft a little more before the state meet next weekend in at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

“I have too work on my phases and just the little things like leaning into the jump,” Schauble said.

“My second phase definitely needs a lot of work. I think what got me far today was the fact that I worked so hard on my landing, so it’s really just improving on what I did today.”

For now, Schauble is planning on celebrating with some cookies, ice cream and candy.

“I’m a big dessert lover, so you know that’s what I’m ready for,” she said.