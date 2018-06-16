2018 All-SCV Boys Swim Team

By Diego Marquez

As Canyon’s Most Valuable Swimmer of the Year, Foothill League boys Swimmer of the Year and now All-SCV boys Swimmer of the Year, Kevin Childs doesn’t stop winning, even when he’s not in the water.

“It feels pretty good,” Childs said. “I’m pretty surprised that I won it since there are a lot of fast swimmers in our league, but it’s a complete honor to be named All-SCV boys Swimmer of the Year.”

Throughout the year, the junior Canyon swimmer set a perfect example for his Cowboy teammates and impressed second-year head coach Darren Steiff.

“He represents the Foothill League well and is a great example of what a scholar athlete should be,” Steiff said via text message. “He’s a friendly and approachable athlete, but is a fierce competitor in the pool.”

A talented butterflyer and backstroker, Childs turned heads and melted some stopwatches with his blazing speed this season.

At the Foothill League finals, Childs took home first place in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke with almost identical times of 49.99 and 50.00, respectively.

On the year, Childs was Canyon’s most consistent swimmer, but thinks that the talent at Canyon is rivaling the other Foothill League schools.

“Canyon has talent, maybe not as much depth as the other schools have, but we continue to fight and grow every year,” Childs said.

Qualifying for Division 1 CIF-Southern Sections prelims with a Foothill League season for the books, Childs advanced to the finals after placing sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 50.08 seconds and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.92 seconds. The fourth place finish made him an All-American Consideration.

With his two Top 10 finishes at CIF-SS finals, Childs qualified for state prelims, but opted not to go.

Finishing the year at CIF-SS finals, Childs plans on building off his success this year by setting some new goals.

“I’m just going to try to get better times,” Childs said. “I want the league record in the 100-yard backstroke, I want to finish higher at CIF, plus I plan on going to state next year.”

Just a junior at Canyon, Childs attributes his success to a change of mindset and a newfound way of thinking.

“I think the difference this year has been my attitude,” Childs said. “I went from thinking I had the most power possible, to thinking about the best techniques. With coach’s help my mentality really changed and it helped.”

Entering his senior year at Canyon in the fall, coach Steiff is looking forward to Childs’ growth and development over the summer.

“He’s an extremely talented swimmer who excels in the backstroke,” Steiff said. “…I’m really looking forward to his senior year and his final season swimming for Canyon High School.”

Competing in the Fran Crippen Swim Meet of Champions, or “SMOC,” June 21 through June 24 in Mission Viejo, the Cowboy swimmer plans on celebrating the achievement by practicing some more.

“I really don’t have any big plans. I’m just going to continue doing what I’m doing and prepare for the meets this summer,” Childs said.

All-SCV boys swim team

Justin Morsch, Saugus, junior

Undoubtedly the Centurions fastest swimmer, Morsch took home Foothill League titles in the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle. Morsch finished sixth at CIF-SS finals in the 100-yard freestyle.

Dawson Waage, Hart, junior

Edging out the West Ranch team in the 400-yard freestyle relay by .23 seconds, Waage anchored the first-place Hart relay team (Waage, Quick, Ryan Sevidal, Cade Klement) for the come-from-behind win. Waage also took home the league crown in the 50-yard freestyle.

Jonathan Quick, Hart, junior

Also a part of the Hart 400-yard freestyle relay team, Quick made waves for the Indians taking home the individual 500-yard freestyle title.

Ted Hwang, West Ranch, sophomore

Stepping up as a sophomore, Hwang took home league titles in the 100-yard breastroke, 200-yard individual medley and joined Wildcats teammates as part of the first-place 200-yard freestyle relay team.

Woo-Young Yi, Valencia, sophomore

Competing in the 200-yard medley relay, 400-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle Yi was one of the top four boys swimmers for a Valencia boys team that won the overall Foothill league title.

Dylan Parente, Valencia, junior

He was the Foothill League’s top qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle at league prelims and was part of the first-place 200-yard medley Valencia relay team (Parente, Yi, Joshua Lee, Ronit Shrestha).

Honorable Mention

Canyon – George Monday, junior

Golden Valley – Kevin Nguyen, sophomore

Hart – Cade Klement, senior

Saugus – Cameron LaBrie, senior

Valencia – Ronit Shrestha, sophomore

West Ranch – Michael Andrizzi, freshman