Anthony Breznican: Rep. Knight chips away at children’s health insurance

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Rep. Steve Knight voted for a bill that would strip $7 billion away from the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

There’s no other way to say it. Our congressman voted to take away health care. From impoverished, sick children. That’s despicable.

It’s just one of the many ways Knight has weakened our country and attacked the most vulnerable among us. Thank God it won’t cut enrollment immediately, but it will have devastating repercussions down the line, taking away funding reserved in a lockbox that would have been used later for family health services for the needy.

“Targeting CHIP for a rescission prevents Congress from reinvesting in other priorities like child and maternal health, early childhood education, biomedical research and our community health centers,” said New York Rep. Nita Lowey, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee.

Pass this news on to your friends and neighbors. In November, we’ll get a chance to remove Knight from office and begin reversing the damage he has done in our name.

Anthony Breznican

Valencia