Blood Donation Opportunities June 28

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Because emergency situations are unpredictable, the American Red Cross needs regular donations to help ensure that blood products are available for patients at a moment’s notice. You can help ensure a sufficient supply for accident victims and others with serious medical conditions by reminding the public that the Red Cross consistently needs donations.

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products. Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Newhall 7/1/2018: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, 26444 Friendly Valley Pkwy

Santa Clarita

6/28/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive – Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive

6/29/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive – Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive

6/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., KLOS Radio Drive – Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive

7/11/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

7/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Valencia