Bryson Dechambeau’s many colors

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

1 min ago

I don’t know about you, but I’m beginning to enjoy watching Bryson DeChambeau play golf.

His recent win at the Memorial Golf Tournament cements his status as one of golf’s current stars.

When DeChambeau first came onto the PGA scene, I only knew him as the guy who wore a “Payne Stewart hat.” He seemed a bit flamboyant, and I didn’t necessarily consider him to be a factor in tournament.

Clearly, my assessment was wrong.

I was surprised to learn that DeChambeau had won the 2015 NCAA Individual Championship, as well as the 2015 U.S. Amateur Championship. He is only the fifth player to ever accomplish that feat.

So, who are the other four?

None other than Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ryan Moore.

Clearly, DeChambeau is no flash in the pan.

Not only is DeChambeau a great player, but I’ve also heard that he is a really nice guy. He takes time to associate with kids, and he seems very friendly with the media. He’s exactly the type of person the game of golf needs.

DeChambeau grew up in the town of Clovis, just outside of Fresno. He attended the same high school as one of my incoming college freshmen, Clovis East High School. My player has explained to me how generous he is with his time, and he always tries to visit with the local junior golfers whenever he is back in the area.

DeChambeau has now won two PGA tournaments in the past year, since officially becoming a PGA Tour member in late 2016. His most recent victory at the Memorial doesn’t immediately catapult him onto the same level as American stars Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas or Dustin Johnson.

However, he may be joining Rickie Fowler as the most marketable of the group, given how recognizable he has become for wearing that hat.

With the Ryder Cup only a few months away, DeChambeau now finds himself in eighth place on the points list for making the team.

The top eight will automatically make the team, with Captain Jim Furyk having four captain’s picks to complete the roster.

How much fun would it be to see a pairing of Fowler and DeChambeau teeing it up together in France to represent the United States?

Even if he falls out of the top eight by the time the team is being put together, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Furyk add DeChambeau to the roster.

He is a good guy to root for, and he is talented.