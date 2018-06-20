Former Canyon baseball coach shares resignation letter

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

After three seasons as head coach of the Canyon baseball team, Drew Peterson resigned from his position during the final week of the 2017-18 school year.

He is the third Foothill League coach to resign in two seasons and compiled an overall record of 14-13 in his most recent season at the helm, but was unable to secure a playoff bid.

Below is Peterson’s complete and unedited resignation letter that was submitted prior to his departure. For a full story on Peterson’s resignation, visit signalscv.com.

Mr. Fisher,

Please accept this letter as a notice of my resignation from my position as Head baseball coach at Canyon High School. In the profession of coaching, you have to know that nothing lasts forever, no matter how badly you want it to. The beauty of time is, it’s constantly moving forward. With every second that ticks by, the future always leaves the past behind.

It has come time for me to move forward and focus my attention on finishing my masters degree program. It has been a pleasure coaching at my alma mater these last three years. As a program, we’ve been through some trying times, but I’m confident that the Cowboys are on the right path to success. I love Canyon High School with all my heart. I’ve had so many great memories there as a student athlete and now as a coach.

I want to thank Jason D’Autramont for hiring me and giving me the opportunity to coach the Cowboys. I want to also thank the administration, faculty, and booster association for not only their support and guidance, but for caring so much about the well being of the students at Canyon High. Finally I want to thank all my coaches and players for their constant sacrifice and dedication to the game of baseball.

Players: I love each and every one of you. My goal was to teach you important qualities that you will need to be successful adults. You’ll come to find out that the game of life is a constant struggle. You have to work your tail off for what you want and you have to be resilient when you get the door slammed in your face. If you ever want to talk, for any reason, I’m only a phone call away. Now go finish what we started!20

Go Cowboys!

Drew Peterson

Canyon Alumni

Class of 2004