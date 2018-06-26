Four SCV baseball players get All-CIF nod

By Signal Contributor

11 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Natalie Gilmore

For The Signal

After another spring stacked with competitive high school baseball, the CIF-Southern Section released its All-CIF teams on June 25th, as selected by CIF-SS Baseball Coaches’ Association.

The Santa Clarita Valley was well represented in the Division 1 CIF-Southern Section by Lukas White of Valencia and Bryce Collins of Hart. Andrew and Luke Pfeiffer populated the Division 7 CIF-Southern Sectional team for Trinity Classical Academy.

White led Valencia baseball to a Foothill League record of 9-6 in the 2018 season. On the mound, White earned seven wins for his team with a 2.51 ERA. The pitcher/first baseman played in 33 games, recorded a .378 batting average, and smashed a team-high 28 RBIs.

“(Being selected to All-CIF) feels really great. I put in a lot of work and did a lot to change my body. Then, I just went out there and had a good time with my teammates,” White said.

Looking forward, the senior captain is set to play NAIA baseball at Doane University in Nebraska.

Collins, a right-handed pitcher, was a key component in Hart baseball’s claim of the 2018 Foothill League title. From the hill, Collins posted a league-leading 0.98 ERA with 86 total strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .142. The senior also threw a no-hitter against Golden Valley in league play.

“It’s really a huge honor (to be selected for All-CIF). After seeing the other guys that were selected, including Valencia’s Lukas White, it was an honor to even be considered,” Collins said.

The Hart alum is headed to the Pac-12 conference to play NCAA Division 1 baseball at the University of Arizona.

Trinity’s one-two punch of Andrew and Luke Pfeiffer made waves in the 2018 season. Leading the team to an 18-4 overall record, the position players/pitchers added flare to the lineup. Luke earned a .531 batting average with 34 hits and 36 RBIs in his freshman season. He played in 21 games with an on-base percentage of .605, 12 stolen bases, and a fielding percentage of .909.

In similar fashion, Andrew batted .474 with 36 hits, 16 extra-base hits, and 28 RBIs. When pitching, Andrew earned eleven wins for his team, a 1.27 ERA and 87 total strikeouts. The junior produced an opponent batting average of .196.

Andrew and Luke Pfeiffer will return to the Trinity baseball team in the 2019 season for their senior and sophomore years, respectively.