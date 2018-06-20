Help the Children’s 7th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day
L-r, Michael Santamauro, Director, Help the Children, Kary Metcalf, volunteer and Bradley Grose, CEO. Courtesy photo
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

By Penni Perrault, Valencia Community Contributor

Help the Children celebrated our local Veterans at the VFW Post 6885 in May.  There was a free pancake breakfast, a home and garden auction including new lawn mowers and BBQ’s, a WWII aircraft flyby, a live USO big band, WWII jeeps on display, and many more fun displays!

Help the Children is an international, nonprofit humanitarian relief organization with a food pantry in Valencia, which provides hope and a “hand up” for those in need in the Santa Clarita Valley. Over 48,000 Santa Clarita Valley children and their families are served, and over 500,000 pounds of food was distributed by them last year.

The theme of the day was Thank a Veteran and hundreds of Veterans and members of the community had a wonderful day!

The “missing man” aerial salute formation was performed in honor of Hometown Hero Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno of Valencia, who was killed when his aircraft crashed on the Nevada Test and Training Range during a practice flight on April 8, 2018. Courtesy photo
Help the Children Volunteer, Penni Perrault by a WWII jeep on display. Courtesy photo
The Wartime Radio Revue performing at the Help the Children’s 7th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day celebration. Courtesy photo

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

L-r, Michael Santamauro, Director, Help the Children, Kary Metcalf, volunteer and Bradley Grose, CEO. Courtesy photo

Help the Children’s 7th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day

1 min ago
Signal Contributor

By Penni Perrault, Valencia Community Contributor

Help the Children celebrated our local Veterans at the VFW Post 6885 in May.  There was a free pancake breakfast, a home and garden auction including new lawn mowers and BBQ’s, a WWII aircraft flyby, a live USO big band, WWII jeeps on display, and many more fun displays!

Help the Children is an international, nonprofit humanitarian relief organization with a food pantry in Valencia, which provides hope and a “hand up” for those in need in the Santa Clarita Valley. Over 48,000 Santa Clarita Valley children and their families are served, and over 500,000 pounds of food was distributed by them last year.

The theme of the day was Thank a Veteran and hundreds of Veterans and members of the community had a wonderful day!

The “missing man” aerial salute formation was performed in honor of Hometown Hero Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno of Valencia, who was killed when his aircraft crashed on the Nevada Test and Training Range during a practice flight on April 8, 2018. Courtesy photo
Help the Children Volunteer, Penni Perrault by a WWII jeep on display. Courtesy photo
The Wartime Radio Revue performing at the Help the Children’s 7th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day celebration. Courtesy photo

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor