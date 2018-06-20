Help the Children’s 7th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day

By Signal Contributor

By Penni Perrault, Valencia Community Contributor

Help the Children celebrated our local Veterans at the VFW Post 6885 in May. There was a free pancake breakfast, a home and garden auction including new lawn mowers and BBQ’s, a WWII aircraft flyby, a live USO big band, WWII jeeps on display, and many more fun displays!

Help the Children is an international, nonprofit humanitarian relief organization with a food pantry in Valencia, which provides hope and a “hand up” for those in need in the Santa Clarita Valley. Over 48,000 Santa Clarita Valley children and their families are served, and over 500,000 pounds of food was distributed by them last year.

The theme of the day was Thank a Veteran and hundreds of Veterans and members of the community had a wonderful day!